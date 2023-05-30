Aston Villa are reportedly ready to do business in the summer transfer window, as the club have been linked with a Premier League forward.

Unai Emery’s arrival in the Midlands back in October sparked the start of Villa’s climb up the table, in a journey that arrived at a European destination, as the club booked themselves a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League next season.

Not many could predict the level of success that the Villans have achieved in less than a year, however, the growth of this campaign is expected to continue to rise, with reinforcements set to be introduced this summer.

The club has been linked to a host of talent already ahead of the transfer window, with the latest rumour suggesting Villa Park could become the new home to a star at Molineux.

What’s the latest on Hwang Hee-chan to Aston Villa?

As reported by The Mirror, Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Hwang Hee-chan could be on the move to relieve the club's financial woes.

The report suggests that a number of clubs are monitoring the Korean forward, including Tottenham, Newcastle, Roma and Aston Villa.

As per Football Transfers, the 27-year-old is valued at an estimated €12.8m (£11m).

What could Hwang Hee-Chan bring to Aston Villa?

Known as “The Bull”, the Korean has been a bright spark to Wolves’ struggling side this season when given the chance.

The 27-year-old has only started 12 games this campaign, scoring three goals and recording one assist in a squad that were the lowest scorers in the Premier League.

Despite functioning in a laboured attack, Hwang’s performances since his arrival at Molineux have earned him praise, notably being hailed by Arsenal legend Ian Wright as being a player that can do “everything” when speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day (via Molineux News).

Also known as being a player that enjoys running at defences, he could be the perfect foil for Villa's main attacking insurgents next term.

Indeed. when speaking to The Athletic in April, Emery revealed his desire to sign a striker to either partner Ollie Watkins or rotate with the Englishman between competitions.

The Spaniard could have an ideal partner for Watkins in Hwang, who has strengths that could complement the 15-goal forward, ultimately helping to build a lethal combination in Villa’s attack.

Lauded as “dangerous” by Kevin Campbell, the Chuncheon-born gem is extremely direct in his method of play, which is opposing to Watkins in his on-the-ball threat as shown by comparing the two.

As per FBref, the Wolves forward averages a monstrous 1.59 tackles per 90, with the Villa man averaging 0.55 in this area.

While it’s not essential for a striker to be aggressive off the ball, Hwang’s strengths could complement the Englishman’s ability in the final third if he was to be viewed as a second striker.

A similar pattern is shown through the £56k-per-week Korean’s strength on the ball when dribbling, averaging 1.04 successful take-ons to Watkins’ 0.52 per 90, highlighting another area that the striker could thrive in to accommodate his potential partner with a means to set up the play.

Emery could save the club millions in signing from their direct rivals, who will be looking to offload this summer to rebalance their finances, as well as getting themselves a strong player that could work in tandem with their current options.