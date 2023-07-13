Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Egyptian winger Ibrahim Adel, as Unai Emery eyes reinforcements this summer.

The Spaniard is off to a strong start in the transfer window, with partner Monchi overseeing his first signing by bringing Pau Torres into the set-up from Villarreal.

With Youri Tielemans also on board, Emery could equip his side further with signing Adel, who is a name on the target list of a host of clubs.

Could Aston Villa sign Ibrahim Adel?

As reported by 90min earlier this week, the Egyptian forward has captured the eyes of a list of Premier League clubs, including the Midlands outfit.

The report claims that the Villans have ‘expressed an interest’ in the 22-year-old, who currently represents Pyramids FC in his home country.

Chelsea and Newcastle are named among the list of admirers from the Premier League, with the hype surrounding the winger coming from his performances at the recent U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

How good is Ibrahim Adel?

Winning second prize is never easy, however, gaining a silver medal and the U23 AFCON Player of the Tournament prize makes missing out just a little sweeter.

As the captain of Egypt’s U23s, Adel was named as the best player for his ‘dominance and playmaking skills’, as per the tournament’s official site.

Having also gained four caps for the senior Egyptian side, the 22-year-old gem has been recognised as an upcoming talent, with the expectation that he will graduate from his homeland to seek a new journey in Europe.

Once hailed as being the “next big thing” and the “future of Egyptian football” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, there is little surprise that Villa are reported to be interested in the winger this summer.

Emery stated back in January that he wished to sign a ‘specialist winger’, which is something he could achieve by signing Adel, who is extremely versatile in playing along the front line.

Deployable as a striker or on either flank, the right-footed sensation is best utilised on the right side where he can fully exploit his strengths in front of goal.

It’s a good time for the Villans to seek interest in a winger, with journalist Tom Collomosse revealing in his Daily Mail column this week that Leon Bailey is for sale this summer.

Scoring just five times in 51 Premier League appearances, the £25m deal for the Jamaican was a mundane one for a player that was expected to lift off in the league on the back of impressive form in the Bundesliga.

The 25-year-old’s reportedly expected departure could leave room for Villa to swoop for Adel, who could prove to be a better option for Emery’s side than the former Bayer Leverkusen man.

Across 77 Egyptian Premier League appearances, the 22-year-old wizard has netted 21 goals, as well as registering seven assists in an imposing rise to fame in the beginning of his career, via Transfermarkt.

In terms of action in the final third, the youngster has highlighted more of a threat than Bailey over the past few years, and with a youthful spirit and a desire to breakthrough in Europe on his side, could explore further highs to his game.

Emery must act fast to win the race to sign the Egyptian, who with many interested parties coming forward, will be one to watch this summer.