Aston Villa are set to look towards the summer transfer window, following the close of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The Villans couldn’t have imagined the success the campaign would bring, with them experiencing relegation form at the start of the term, to ending it with a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League and a seventh-place finish.

Villa’s key to success has undoubtedly been the arrival of Unai Emery, who has fired the Midlands side up the table in less than a full season in charge.

Despite the campaign being a memorable one, the heights of the Spaniard’s success is set to go far beyond his first year at Villa Park with part of the process being recruitment in the transfer window.

A host of talent throughout Europe has been linked with a move to the Midlands already this summer, with Emery’s pull being significant due to his career triumphs and the magnitude of talent he has moulded.

The latest reports link a young prospect to the Premier League, and one that could bolster the Spaniard’s midfield.

What’s the latest on Ibrahima Bamba to Aston Villa?

As reported by Fabrizio Romano last week, Vitoria SC midfielder Ibrahima Bamba could make the switch to Villa Park this summer.

As per the report, it’s claimed that Villa have been “tracking” the player for a long time, with the 21-year-old expected to be on the move from the Portuguese side - reportedly valued around the €30m (£26m) mark.

Romano states that nothing has been agreed yet, and that many clubs are monitoring the youngsters' movements ahead of the window.

What could Ibrahima Bamba bring to Aston Villa?

Hailed as being a “special talent” by journalist Zach Lowy, Bamba has established himself as one of the continent's most talked about young players after a solid season in Liga Portugal.

Maintaining a Sofascore average match rating of 7.00 over 28 appearances highlights the consistency of the defensive-minded ace, which is supported by his season averages.

As per Sofascore, the Italy international wins 60% of his total duels averaging 5.0 per game this season in the league.

The youngster’s versatility in the defensive zones is one thing that makes him so highly regarded ahead of the transfer window, being equipped to play as both a centre-back and a defensive midfielder.

Lauded by U23 scout Antonio Mango as having it “all”, the scout expressed that it is “extremely difficult” for players to break through Bamba, as reinforced through him being dribbled past just 0.4 per game this season - as per Sofascore.

To put the numbers in comparison to what he could bring to Villa, midfield maestro Douglas Luiz is dribbled past 0.9 times on average per game, showing the immense level the starlet is playing at.

In the absence of Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn has dropped back to partner Luiz in defensive midfield, however signing Bamba could prove to be a vast upgrade on the Scotsman in adding depth to the middle of the park.

The 28-year-old averages 1.9 tackles and 0.7 interceptions per game, with the Italian excelling in his efforts by making 2.3 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game to showcase his "aggressive" presence in defensive areas.

Emery could relieve McGinn of his deep midfield duties in signing Bamba, who would be a formidable figure for any side to have in their arsenal this summer.