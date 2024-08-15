Aston Villa are now thought to be in advanced talks with a £25m “leader” over a potential move to Villa Park, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Aston Villa’s summer signings

NSWE and Monchi have been working hard behind the scenes in the Midlands to bolster Unai Emery’s squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

With Champions League football on offer at Villa Park, the club have brought in eight new players, three of which have sealed returns to Villa in Ros Barkley, Cameron Archer and Jaden Philogene.

Aston Villa summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Amadou Onana Everton €59.35m Ian Maatsen Chelsea €44.5m Cameron Archer Sheffield United €16.65m Jaden Philogene Hull City €16m Samuel Iling-Junior Juventus €14m Lewis Dobbin Everton €11.8m Enzo Barrenechea Juventus €8m Ross Barkley Luton Town €5.9m

The headline additions in regards to fees have been Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen, but by the looks of things, more could be on the way before the August 30 deadline.

One specific target to emerge recently has been Feyenoord right-back Lutsharel Geertruida, with initial talks thought to be underway over a potential deal.

Valued at £25m and linked with the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool this year, Geertruida could soon be on his way to the Premier League, with Villa still working to agree personal terms.

Aston Villa in advanced Geertruida talks

Providing a new update on Aston Villa’s talks with Geertruida, Romano, talking to GiveMeSport, said that talks are advanced on the defender’s side, with Geertruida excited at the prospect of working under Emery. However, as of yet, a deal is not close with Feyenoord.

"It's ongoing [Geertruida negotiations], it's not that close yet, it's well advanced on the player's side, because the player is keen on the move to the Premier League and to the Champions League.

"Also in this case, with Aston Villa, he's really attracted by the project of Unai Emery. But with Feyenoord it's always complicated to negotiate for Geertruida. He's a really important player for them and every time important clubs try to approach Feyenoord in recent years, Leipzig last year, PSG at the beginning of this summer transfer window, it has always been a tough story.

"He's a player they love at Feyenoord, and it's never easy to negotiate with Feyenoord for Hanchko, for Geertruida, all their superstars, they love to keep those players at the club."

The Netherlands international has been described as a "leader" by football analyst Ben Mattinson on X, who added that Geertruida is both "technically secure" and "aerially strong". Aged 24, Geertruida can also play as a centre-back and even as a holding midfielder if required, as per Transfermarkt, so not only could he rival Matty Cash at right-back, but he’d also offer versatility in other areas.

A move looks like it will be one to watch with Villa being in advanced talks with the player and his representatives, with time ticking until the deadline.