Aston Villa have made an approach to sign a teenager from a Premier League rival, according to a new report.

Aston Villa transfer latest

Unai Emery, Monchi and NSWE are working behind the scenes to bolster the Villa squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, where Champions League football will be on offer at Villa Park.

The first high-profile signing of the summer will be Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, who actually played in the Champions League final for Borussia Dortmund earlier this month. The Bundesliga giants won’t be exercising their option to sign Maatsen permanently, which has allowed Villa to make their move and agree to a £37.5m deal.

Alongside Maatsen, former loanee Ross Barkley is poised to complete a permanent Villa transfer following a brilliant individual campaign with Luton Town, with Fabrizio Romano expecting an agreement with the midfielder at the beginning of July.

Alongside some senior signings, Villa are also adding to their academy ranks, already securing a deal for teenage defender Ethan Amundsen-Day, a Norwegian youth international who has left FC Copenhagen. Another teenage addition could be on the cards soon, this time in midfield.

Aston Villa make approach for West Ham teenager

According to Claret and Hugh, Aston Villa have made an approach to sign West Ham midfielder Lewis Orford.

The England U18 captain will soon be in the final 12 months of his Hammers deal, and there have been rumours of a stalemate between Orford and West Ham over fresh terms. This has seemingly led to Villa making their first move, looking to add Orford to their Villa Park academy ranks.

The Guardian actually named Orford in their ‘Next Generation 2022: 20 of the best talents at Premier League clubs’, comparing him to Declan Rice for his height and Frank Lampard for his ability to make late runs into the box.

“West Ham continues to be production line for midfielders and Orford, a lifelong fan, might be the latest to follow Declan Rice, Mark Noble, Frank Lampard, Joe Cole and Michael Carrick.

His height reminds of Rice and Carrick though he exhibits a greater turn of pace than either, with a range of passing beyond his years that has made him the Hammers’ Under-18 playmaker. There is something, too, of Lampard in his ability to arrive late on the scene for scoring opportunities. He played at Under-18 level when still qualified for Under-16 and Under-15 level and has dedicated himself to improving his set-piece delivery.”

Since this glowing report, Orford, aged 18, has progressed into West Ham’s U21 side and made 22 Premier League 2 appearances last season, scoring four goals and registering two assists.

Primarily a central midfielder, Orford has actually played as a centre-back and even a striker on occasion at youth level for the Hammers, and by the looks of things, a move to the Midlands is one to watch.