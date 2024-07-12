Having already welcomed five fresh faces so far this summer, Aston Villa have now reportedly turned their attention towards a sixth and lead the race to sign an attacking boost for Unai Emery.

Aston Villa transfer news

With Ross Barkley, Samuel Iling-Junior, Enzo Barrenechea, Ian Maatsen and Lewis Dobbin already through the door, Villa don't look like stopping on the transfer front anytime soon.

The Villans have since been linked with moves for the likes of Joao Felix and even Ivan Toney as they look to bolster Emery's frontline ahead of next season. Of course, if a forward does arrive, they'll be tasked with partnering Ollie Watkins, who proved once and for all that he's made for the big stage by scoring the winner in England's Euro 2024 semi-final win over the Netherlands.

Now, reports suggest that those in the Midlands have turned towards a player who'd make quite the strike partner for the freshly crowned England hero next season.

According to Bild via The Boot Room, Aston Villa are now in pole position to sign Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim in a deal worth £25m this summer. The 21-year-old enjoyed an outstanding Bundesliga campaign last time out to earn such impressive interest and could now arrive to make his biggest career move to date.

Reportedly ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to sign the young German, a deal for Beier would highlight just how far Villa have come under Emery. From a club scrapping for relegation and then languishing in mid-table, the Midlands have become a side capable of competing with the very best on and off the pitch in the last two years.

"Incredible" Beier would be an upgrade on Duran

As Duran's Aston Villa future continues to be thrown into doubt, Emery could solve a problem before it even emerges by signing an upgrade on the forward in the form of Beier this summer. The Hoffenheim man, at just 21 years old, still has plenty more to come and should only accelerate towards his potential with a move to the Premier League, especially under Emery.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Maximilian Beier Jhon Duran Goals 16 5 Assists 1 0 Expected Goals 11.4 2 Minutes 2,420 475

Credit where it's due, Duran stole the headlines when he did receive an opportunity last season, but that opportunity didn't fall his way nearly enough. Now, if Beier arrives, he could find himself even further down the pecking order, especially after the 16-goal campaign that the young German just enjoyed.

The forward has earned plenty of praise in Germany, including from Bundesliga legend Miroslav Klose, who told the league's official website: "I played against him in my first years as FC Bayern's U17 coach and his qualities were immediately apparent. He runs an incredible amount, works for the team and rewards himself with goals. I'm sure Julian Nagelsmann has him on his radar."