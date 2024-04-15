Aston Villa are one of several clubs eyeing a move for a rising Portuguese star ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Aston Villa chasing Champions League spot

The Villans are in the midst of one of their best-ever Premier League campaigns thanks to the management of Unai Emery. The Spaniard has kept Villa firmly in the race for Champions League football all season, with the Midlands outfit battling Tottenham for a spot in Europe's premier club competition.

A Champions League finish would provide Aston Villa with extra funds heading into the 2024 summer transfer window and the club have seemingly already begun planning for how they would spend that cash. Reports earlier this week claimed that Aston Villa are one of three Premier League teams interested in a deal to sign Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso on a free transfer.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa are reportedly working to sign Inter Milan and Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries, while Ferdi Kadioglu has "said goodbye" to current club Fenerbahce ahead of a possible move to Aston Villa.

Aston Villa eye forward compared to Jack Grealish

While a lot of defenders are currently being linked with a move to Villa Park, a rising star at the other end of the pitch has now been named as a target for the Champions League-chasing outfit.

According to The Sunday Mirror, relayed by Sports View, Aston Villa are set to battle with Brighton, Wolves and Fulham for the signature of Vitória Guimarães' Jota Silva. Jota has been dubbed the “Portuguese Jack Grealish” because of his looks and similar playing style and has been a standout performer for his current side this term, chipping in with 15 goals and seven assists in all competitions across 2023/24, turning out in a range of attacking positions, mainly as a right winger and centre-forward.

Villa are seemingly set to face stiff competition from the aforementioned Premier League sides for Jota, who is valued at £17m, but if the Midlands outfit can secure Champions League football, it may give them the edge in any potential transfer race:

“I want to reach the top of world football. I want to play in the Champions League and my dream is to reach the national team. That’s why I’m working," said Jota.

The 24-year-old has since realised his dreams of playing in the national side, making his senior Portugal debut vs Slovenia on March 26. Following his first call-up, Portugal boss Roberto Martinez was quick to praise the left-winger's versatility and work ethic:

"Jota is a different player. I like his versatility, he works hard, he is competitive," said Martinez. "This shows his journey, going through the second division gives different qualities. I watched his last game very closely. In football, you also need luck. I believe he is in a very good moment and deserved to be called up. When you are in a team that is playing well and has a good dynamic. Jota represents that and is an example for players who did not make it to the youth national teams. Now he is at a level that deserves to be in the national team. He is a good example."