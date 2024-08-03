With rumours still going regarding Jhon Duran's potential move to West Ham United, Aston Villa are reportedly in further talks to sell another one of Unai Emery's players who is open to an exit.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have been one of the busiest sides around Europe this summer, making up for the sale of Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby by welcoming the likes of Jaden Philogene, Ian Maatsen, Amadou Onana and many others in a blockbuster window. They may not be done there on the transfer front either, with others potentially joining Luiz out the exit door.

Reports have been circling for a number of weeks over Duran's potential move to West Ham, though the Hammers are yet to match Villa's valuation of the forward after talks. He's certainly made his loyalties clear as well, throwing up the famous Hammers sign in a recent Instagram Live to add fuel to the fire that is the current transfer saga.

The striker isn't the only one open to an exit either. According to Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas, Aston Villa are also in talks to sell Diego Carlos to Fulham this summer, with the defender open to leaving Villa Park just two years on from his arrival. Earning a reported £100,000-a-week, the Brazilian's departure would free up space on Villa's wage bill, making their willingness to sanction a sale no shock.

With just two weeks until the Premier League campaign gets underway, it may well be a deal to keep an eye on.

Injury has disrupted Carlos' Aston Villa stay

Carlos initially arrived as the solution in Steven Gerrard's defence, before suffering a disastrous opening-day Achilles injury at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign. And since then, he has struggled to emerge as the main man at the heart of what is now Emery's backline, starting just 20 games in the Premier League last season.

Now 31 years old too, Carlos arguably doesn't have long left at the top of his game and a move to Fulham represents one of his final opportunities to make his mark on English football once and for all. Earning the praise of Emery despite his limited minutes, the Spaniard said via the Shropshire Star when previously assessing his defensive options:

“They are trying to demand themselves to play I want them to. It’s not easy because to play with your build up and my ideas with the ball to avoid high pressing and they are committed to do it. I’m very happy. Diego Carlos will be very important for us, as well. Those three centre-backs, for me, are amazing."