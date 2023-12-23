Aston Villa are reportedly in talks over allowing one of Unai Emery’s first-team players to leave the club in the New Year.

NSWE look set to back Emery in the January window by funding a big Aston Villa transfer blitz after already splashing the cash for the manager in the summer.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

It has been reported that Villa want to sign two new attackers at the beginning of 2024, with one player linked being Oscar Gloukh from RB Salzburg. More recently, it has been added that RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho are also attackers Villa have set their sights on, so it could be a busy start to the New Year as the club continue their remarkable push for Champions League football under Emery.

However, there could be some players who leave the club over the coming weeks, one being loanee Clement Lenglet. The centre-back has struggled for game time since arriving from Barcelona and has been linked with a move to AC Milan, who made contact with the Spanish giants over a possible deal earlier this month.

Sport Witness relayed a new transfer update regarding Lenglet’s Aston Villa future in the last 48 hours, with reports from Italy claiming that ‘the negotiations continue’ between the three clubs involved, meaning AC Milan, Barcelona and Aston Villa.

There is a hint of reluctance coming from Villa over ending the centre-back’s season-long loan early, so it looks as if they may actually have a say in a potential deal despite it previously looking like the decision could be out of their hands. Fabrizio Romano said last week:

"Nothing is close to being signed regarding the future of Lenglet but I have reported that AC Milan have asked for information on the player, that’s it for the moment. The club wanted to be informed so let’s see what they decide to do. Of course, the deal would be made with Barcelona and not with Aston Villa, but it’s still early stages."

Lenglet, labelled "very reliable" by Tottenham writer John Wenham last year during his stint in north London, made his first Premier League appearance for the club off the bench against Sheffield United after being named as a substitute in the previous14 top-flight fixtures. The Frenchman has made five appearances for Villa in the Europa Conference League, though, helping the club top the group, so Villa may see the 28-year-old as a strong option to have in their squad for the second half of the campaign. (Clement Lenglet stats - Transfermarkt)

Should Lenglet leave Villa for Milan next month, Emery would be left with Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Kortney Hause and the injured Tyrone Mings as senior centre-back options, so it’ll be interesting to see where Lenglet is playing his football come 1st February.