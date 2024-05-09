Aston Villa are in talks to sell a young attacker in a permanent transfer, according to a new report.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

Unai Emery is on course to lead Villa to a top-four Premier League finish in his first full season in the Midlands, guaranteeing Champions League football in the process.

The Spaniard has been backed by NSWE in the transfer market with big-money deals for Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby, and that could continue over the summer, with a plethora of players being linked with a move to Villa Park.

Recently, reports have claimed that Villa are preparing an offer for Besiktas midfielder Ernest Muci which has been approved by Emery, whereas they are seemingly set to pounce upon Spanish free agent Mario Hermoso at the request of their manager.

Other targets include Crystal Palace star Michael Olise and Villarreal’s Alex Baena, however, there could be some departures, with talks underway over one potential exit.

Aston Villa in talks to sell attacker

According to TEAMtalk, Stockport County have opened talks with Aston Villa over a permanent transfer for Louie Barry. The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Edgeley Park and contributed to 13 League Two goals in 20 appearances before suffering a hamstring injury that kept him out of the remainder of the campaign.

Stockport won the fourth-tier title and are now looking to land Barry on a full-time basis, however, a number of Championship clubs are also eyeing the Villa gem.

Since joining Villa’s academy back in 2020 from Barcelona, Barry has been out on loan with Ipswich Town, Swindon Town, MK Dons, Salford City and Stockport. He’s made just one senior appearance for Villa, scoring in an FA Cup defeat to Liverpool in 2021, with his best campaign in front of goal coming with Stockport.

After signing Barry on loan last season, Stockport’s Director of Football, Simon Wilson, waxed lyrical over the Villa attacker, saying: “We are delighted to secure Louie for the upcoming season, and feel he will add attributes we do not have in the group.

"He is an outstanding one v one player who can scare the life out of defenders. We want to be a team that has different types of tools to win games; this was something we felt we needed, and we believe Louie is one of the best around.”

Manager Dave Challinor is also a fan of the player, adding: “We’ve had to be really patient, but that’s been rewarded by Louie now being at the club. He was our top target in his position, and for him and Aston Villa to choose us as his next destination is really pleasing.”

The pair could therefore be delighted if Villa agree to sell Barry to Stockport in a permanent transfer, making this one to watch.