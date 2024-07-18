Aston Villa will partake in the group stage of the Champions League next season, which means a major step up in quality of opposition.

The moment the club secured fourth place in the Premier League back in May, Unai Emery knew that he had to bolster his squad during the transfer window, otherwise their highly anticipated European adventure could end sooner than expected.

Ian Maatsen has been added to the side, while a deal for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana looks set to be finalised in the coming days, with the Midlands side spending £50m to lure the Belgian starlet away from Goodison Park.

So far so good for the Spaniard, and that is despite losing Douglas Luiz to Juventus a few weeks ago.

With Euro 2024 coming to an end on Sunday evening, thoughts now turn to the start of the Premier League season in just a few weeks.

Emery was clearly keeping a close eye on the action in Germany, as he looks keen to bring one of the best players in the tournament to Villa this summer…

Aston Villa eye move for Spanish sensation

According to TEAMtalk, Villa have held talks with the representatives of Spanish gem Nico Williams in the hopes of securing his services before the transfer window slams shut next month.

Moussa Diaby looks set to be departing Villa after just a single season in England, as interest from Saudi Arabia intensifies, and Williams is seen as the ideal replacement for the Frenchman.

Monchi is currently working on the transfer behind the scenes, and he will be hoping to beat off some serious competition from both Chelsea and Barcelona, who are also keen admirers of the Athletic Bilbao winger.

While he may have a release clause that stands at €55m (£46m), the sale of Diaby could essentially fund the signing of the Spanish starlet, although Barcelona are currently the favourites to secure his signature.

How Nico Williams lit up Euro 2024

While Spain were one of the favourites to claim glory in Germany at the recent European Championships, many felt the likes of France and England would prove to be too strong for Luis de la Fuente’s side.

La Roja got better and better as the tournament wore on, however, becoming the first side in European Championship history to win all seven of their matches in a single edition, with Williams being a key component.

Nico Williams's stats for Spain at Euro 2024 Goals 2 Assists 1 Big chances created 4 Big chances missed 1 Key passes per game 2.2 Successful dribbles per game 2.2 Total duels won per game 3.3 Shots on target per game 0.5 Via Sofascore

Not only did he score twice during the tournament, but the winger also grabbed an assist, created four big chances, averaged 2.2 key passes per game and succeeded with 2.2 dribbles per match, showing how effective he was in the final third.

Out of every player in the competition, Williams ranked third for big chances created and 12th for successful dribbles per match, more evidence of his impressive showings for Spain.

If Emery pulls off his signing, it will certainly signal a major statement of intent, with the dazzling winger potentially possessing the ability to replace Jack Grealish's impact at Villa Park.

How Williams could finally replace Jack Grealish

The homegrown talent emerged through the youth system before making his debut for Villa during the 2013/14 campaign. Seven years and 213 appearances later, Grealish left the club to join Manchester City for a record £100m transfer.

Dean Smith couldn’t turn down an offer of this magnitude, yet since 2021, the Villans have failed to properly replace Grealish’s talent on the left wing, going through a plethora of wingers in the process.

Mahmoud Trezeguet failed to impress during the 2020/21 season - scoring just twice - while Philippe Coutinho was signed in order to give Steven Gerrard’s side a much-needed spark, yet he scored only six times in 43 matches before departing on loan.

Morgan Rogers was signed in January after shining for Championship side Middlesbrough, scoring eight times while registering nine assists during the first half of the season.

Despite three Premier League goals in just 11 matches for Villa, it remains to be seen whether he will be the heir apparent to Grealish, but it looks as though Williams is high on Emery’s wish list in order to fill the void.

His displays at Euro 2024 shouldn’t detract from how impressive he was for his club side during the 2023/24 campaign either.

When compared to his positional peers across Europe’s top five leagues, Williams ranked in the top 2% for assists (0.44), the top 7% for progressive carries (5.69) and the top 6% for successful take-ons (3.42) per 90 over the previous 365 days.

This not only shows how vital he is at creating chances for others, but also his willingness to burst into the opposition penalty area as often as possible, creating chaos among the defence. He certainly brings the same tricky qualities as a certain Grealish once did.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

U23 scout Antonio Mango previously hailed the youngster for being “extremely dangerous in counter attacks” back in 2022, and he clearly used his pace and trickery to good effect for both club and country over the previous year.

While Villa have moved on from Grealish, there is no doubting what he brought to the team on the left flank.

Therefore, signing Williams could be a game-changer for Villa, especially as they gear up for a tilt at the Champions League next term.

He has yet to play in the biggest club competition on the continent, but after his imperious showings for Spain at Euro 2024, there is no doubting he is ready to finally make that mark at club level.

A fee of £46m may sound daunting on the surface, but if Emery could sell a few players in the next few weeks, it should see him raise the money in order to fend off Barcelona and Chelsea for the 22-year-old wizard.

If so, he could be the catalyst which sees Villa finish in the top four of the Premier League yet again.