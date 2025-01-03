Potentially welcoming more star power, Aston Villa have reportedly opened talks with a Paris Saint-Germain player who desperately needs to rediscover his most scintillating form.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans currently sit ninth in the Premier League as they prepare to commence a new year under Unai Emery and one that they will once again hope to end in the Champions League. Given their current struggle for consistency, however, they may well need to return to the transfer market if they want to make a return to Europe's biggest stage for a second season running.

On that front, it's Donyell Malen who has been threatening to steal the headlines more than others. Reports have even gone as far to suggest that Aston Villa have already sent an offer Borussia Dortmund's way with negotiations ongoing and the German giants ready to show their winger the door in 2025.

It seems as though attacking reinforcements have become the priority at Villa Park this month in an attempt to share the goals around rather than relying on Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran to seal the points. And that means Malen isn't the only one to have seemingly caught the Villans' eye.

According to Caught Offside, Aston Villa are now in talks with Marco Asensio over a January move away from Paris Saint-Germain. The former Real Madrid star has struggled for game time in the current campaign and is now willing to complete a departure away from the Ligue 1 giants this month.

Whilst Aston Villa would prefer a loan move, PSG are reportedly looking for between €25m-€30m (£21m-£25m) to part ways with their midfielder at the halfway mark.

With the likes of Morgan Rogers, Ross Barkley and the returning Emiliano Buendia already providing enough depth in Asensio's role, it remains to be seen whether they'll be willing to splash out to secure the Spaniard's signature.

"Great" Asensio needs January move

In danger of becoming a forgotten star after rising to stardom at Real Madrid and earning a move to PSG, Asensio should be desperate to steal the headlines once again and complete a January switch to Aston Villa. Only rare cases have struggled to impress Emery and only few have not gone on to make an impressive impact at Villa Park. Now, Asensio could become the next to benefit.

Despite his current struggles under Luis Enrique, the right-winger did once find himself at the centre of the manager's praise during his time in charge of Spain's national team.

Enrique told reporters, via Madrid Universal, in 2022: "We’ve worked with him on the things we wanted him to improve and he has done just that. When he plays as a ‘9’ he initiates the pressure and that requires effort and great responsibility.

“It’s a pleasure to see how our six forwards press, they give us guarantees. Marco is a guarantee and he’s in great form for the World Cup."

Enduring three starts in Ligue 1 under the Spaniard at PSG just three years later, Asensio is no longer a player at the centre of Enrique's thoughts and must move on in 2025.