Aston Villa's campaign got off to a flyer as Unai Emery masterminded victory over West Ham United in their Premier League curtain-raiser.

Many onlookers will have their reservations for a side that have taken a significant step in their development by qualifying for the Champions League before the summer, dubious over their ability to survive the trials and tribulations of a rigorous, multi-focused campaign.

But Villa have showcased their rising quality as a behemoth of English football, and with one more signing, they might be a monster to be feared...

Aston Villa transfer news

That final signing may well arrive in the form of a full-back, with The Athletic reporting that Aston Villa hold an interest in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, with Anfield's longest-serving first-teamer assessing his options.

But a host of clubs are interested in the Liverpool dynamo and it might be wise to turn toward an alternative option. Luckily, Villa are also looking at Feyenoord star Lutsharel Geertruida, who might just be the real deal.

According to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad - relayed by Soccernews - Monchi is looking to sign Geertruida this month, with the 24-year-old among the standout performers under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot last term.

The Netherlands international - who is said to be waiting to see 'which clubs are willing to take action' - has stepped into the final year of his contract, and while RB Leipzig have also shown an interest, the Premier League side may well hold the advantage.

With Geertruida valued at €25m (£21m), Leipzig are struggling to cough up the dough and might need to cash in on a squad option first, leaving Emery's unit in pole position to complete a swoop.

What Lutsharel Geertruida would bring to Aston Villa

Principally a right-back, Geertruida has impressed through his positional fluidity over in the Dutch Eredivisie, playing a crucial role in a trophy-laden period in Feyenoord's recent history.

The athletic defender has also been known to feature in central defence and even in a holding midfield role, with his strong ball-playing quality enabling success across a range of roles.

Indeed, as per FBref, he ranked among the top 2% of positional peers in the Eredivisie last season for goals scored and pass completion, the top 10% for passes attempted and the top 4% for progressive passes per 90, emphasising the kind of technical quality that Emery would welcome to the fold.

Lutsharel Geertruida: Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Right-back 147 23 7 Centre-back 99 15 2 Defensive midfield 20 1 2 Left-back 5 0 1 Central midfield 2 0 0 Right midfield 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, Geertruida excelled in drifting infield last season, which was a requirement in Feyenoord's system. The 6 foot 1 star's ability to operate in different areas and showcase various elements of the ball-playing craft speaks volumes of his suitability under Emery's wing.

His press resistance and security on the ball are no doubt arresting elements for the Villa manager, but his roundedness and quality in defensive phases might just see him arrive in the Midlands this month, brought in ahead of fellow target Gomez.

How Geertruida compares to Joe Gomez

There's no doubt that Gomez is a talented defender, and, moreover, tried and tested in the Premier League. His “renaissance” - as noted by writer Joel Rabinowitz - was wonderful to witness for Reds supporters last season, but it did underline past problems that might dissuade Emery and his transfer team.

The England international also bears an injury record that leaves plenty to be desired, recorded to have missed 245 matches due to injury/illness throughout his Liverpool career.

Like Geertruida, the 27-year-old is a versatile defender, playing across the backline under Jurgen Klopp last season and earning a call-up to Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad as a result, though he didn't feature.

But he was culpable of a glut of poor performances throughout Liverpool's 2022/23 season, even branded as "finished" by Liverpool podcaster Graeme Kelly after the final game of the campaign, as Liverpool drew 4-4 to relegated Southampton.

Having lost Klopp's trust previously and been unused for nine of the final ten matches before that Saints show, it did look like his time on Merseyside was up.

His resurgence has spoken loudly on his character and resolve, but Emery might be keen to shape his outfit with an up-and-coming talent in Geertruida - especially considering that FSG have transfer-listed Gomez for around €40m (£34m).

23/24 League Stats: Lutsharel Geertruida vs Joe Gomez Stats (*per game) Geertruida Gomez Matches (starts) 34 (34) 32 (17) Goals 8 0 Assists 5 1 Clean sheets 15 5 Touches* 79.9 50.6 Pass completion 92% 86% Key passes* 1.2 0.7 Dribbles* 0.7 (58%) 0.5 (56%) Ball recoveries* 5.4 3.5 Tackles* 1.4 1.5 Total duels won* 3.6 (61%) 3.4 (54%) Stats via Sofascore

When collating Gomez and Geertruida's metrics from the 2023/24 season, what can we ascertain? Both are clearly blessed with that 'complete' skillset that is oh-so coveted over on English shores, but Geertruida outstrips his positional peer in the duel, creatively and from an athletic standpoint.

Of course, the Premier League would represent a big step up for the player, but Villa would offer a stable platform from which to build future success.

BBC pundit Alan Shearer has also noted that Gomez "makes too many mistakes", and so when bringing all the facets together, perhaps it would be wise to move for Feyenoord's talented ace, who would relish the chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

Analyst Ben Mattinson has hailed the Dutchman as "a pivotal player for Slot’s title-winning Feyenoord team", and now he has the chance to translate his qualities to England, where he might just prove to be the dynamic defender that Emery needs to shore up his backline and ensure that success is found across multiple roads this year.