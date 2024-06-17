Unai Emery is using Aston Villa’s Champions League stature in a bid to lure high-quality players to the Midlands this summer.

Conor Gallagher has been linked perennially, while Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has been targeted recently, as both players look to play in Europe’s premier club competition.

There has been a recent update on a player who Emery is targeting, and he has had plenty of experience in the Champions League over the previous few seasons for both Manchester City and Barcelona…

Aston Villa in race to sign Barcelona forward

According to a report from the Sunday Express (page 66) - via Sports View - Emery is keen on bringing current Barcelona star Ferran Torres to the Midlands this summer.

Competition is expected to come from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham United, but Villa have one thing those teams do not – Champions League football to look forward to next term.

This could be a major incentive for the Spaniard, who featured for his nation during their 3-0 win over Croatia at Euro 2024, and he may well be joining a new club once the tournament is over.

It is claimed that a transfer fee of around £30m should be enough to tempt the Catalan giants into selling, especially as they are looking to seal a permanent deal to sign João Cancelo from Man City.

Spaniards who have made an appearance for Aston Villa Player Year joined Games Pau Torres 2023 39 Alex Moreno 2023 48 Jota Peleteiro 2019 16 Pepe Reina 2020 12 Borja Baston 2020 2 Adama Traore 2015 12 Jose Crespo 2015 2 Carlos Gil 2015 34 Antonio Luna 2013 18 Carlos Cuellar 2008 121 Via Transfermarkt

No stranger to the Premier League, Torres could add that extra bit of quality Emery is seeking ahead of the 2024/25 season, which could make all the difference in Europe.

Ferran Torres’ season in numbers

It is hard to believe that Torres is still only 24. The winger has won two Premier League titles, a La Liga title and a Copa del Rey during his career, yet it feels as though he has been around far longer than just the previous six or so campaigns.

The 2023/24 season was his most productive in front of goal since he made his senior bow for Valencia during 2017/18. Not only did he score 11 times for Barcelona across all competitions, but the winger grabbed four assists, yet the club finished the season without a major trophy to show for it.

Among his teammates, Torres ranked sixth for goals and assists (nine) in the top flight last season, while also ranking sixth for shots on target per game (0.5), ninth for key passes per game (0.9) and fourth for scoring frequency (a goal every 173 minutes), solid if unspectacular.

It was a different story in the Champions League, however, as Torres ranked in the top three for goals and assists (four) and scoring frequency (a goal every 125 minutes), clearly demonstrating his talents on the biggest stage of all.

The Spaniard could thrive in this Villa team under Emery, potentiall making Ollie Watkins better than he was throughout last season.

How Ferran Torres could benefit Ollie Watkins

Last season, Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey tended to be Emery’s two options on the right wing. The duo scored 24 goals and grabbed 23 assists between them across all competitions.

This success on the right flank was not matched by players on the opposite wing. The likes of Nicolo Zaniolo, John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey operated there during the season, but it wasn’t until Morgan Rogers arrived in January that Emery had a natural left-winger available.

Torres can play across the front three with ease, which means he would be an ideal option for the manager on the left wing, registering 27 goal contributions from that position in his career to date.

According to WhoScored, Torres’ main strengths are finishing, crossing and key passes, which suggests he could create a plethora of chances for Watkins to slot away next season.

The Englishman found the back of the net on 27 occasions for Villa last season, emerging as one of the finest forwards in the Premier League in the process.

Emery could perhaps unlock that extra 10% from the former Brentford hitman by signing a player such as Torres, who could use his ability to cut inside wonderfully to provide Watkins with chances to score.

Combining this with the likes of Diaby and Bailey getting in on the act again, it's clear that someone of his quality could be an excellent investment, especially with his previous experience in the English top flight.

Ferran Torres’ statistics in the Premier League

The left-winger joined City from Valencia in the summer of 2020 for a fee in the region of £20.8m, yet his spell in Manchester failed to really hit the heights that were predicted of the youngster upon his arrival.

Overall, Torres scored 16 goals and registered four assists in 43 games under Pep Guardiola, which isn’t to be sniffed at, but it was clear that if a big money offer arrived, City were going to take it.

Nine of these goals came in the Premier League, and he was predominately deployed as a centre-forward, showing his positional versatility, yet Emery would clearly find a space for him on the left wing.

After his first season at City, Torres was hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, who said: “Prolific goalscorer already at the youth level. Very good finishing skills, movement, and instinct.”

If Emery is looking for someone who has knowledge of the league, is performing at the highest level and can play in a multitude of positions, then Torres is his man.

He may have to sell a player or two first before making a move for the 24-year-old in order to remain within financial fair play regulations, but it looks as though Douglas Luiz is on his way out of Villa, closing in on a move to Juventus.

This could give the club funds to complete a deal for Torres in the coming weeks, although much will depend on how well he performs at the Euros for Spain.

This summer could be the most important in the club’s recent history. If they can sign genuine quality and improve, there is no reason why they cannot replicate what they did last term, especially under the guidance of a wily Spaniard.