Highlights Diego Carlos has had a streak of bad luck with injuries since joining Aston Villa, but he has recently been featuring in Premier League games.

After being forced off against Liverpool, there are concerns that Carlos may have suffered another injury blow.

According to Emery, Carlos' injury is not significant, and members of the media spotted the defender's immediate reaction.

Since making the move from Sevilla to Aston Villa last summer, Diego Carlos hasn't exactly had the best of luck, with his long-term injury at the start of last season against Everton summing things up.

Back from injury with a new season underway, and Unai Emery in the technical area, Carlos has finally been ready to take his chance at Villa Park as of late, however, featuring in all four Premier League games.

The last thing the defender will want now is another spell on the sidelines, but he may be in for exactly that after he was forced off against Liverpool.

The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell spotted a worrying sign that the defender may have suffered another injury blow.

What did Carlos do after his injury?

After Carlos was forced off in Aston Villa's frustrating 3-0 defeat at Anfield against Liverpool, Tanswell took to Twitter to reveal what he spotted on the visiting bench, saying: "Diego Carlos has just taken a seat on the bench. Still in his full kit and limping."

Of course, another injury to a defender is the last thing that Emery needs, too, given that Tyrone Mings is already set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a significant knee injury. The fact the Brazilian returned to the bench rather than staying in the dressing room for treatment could be a good sign, but his obvious limp certainly isn't.

Solving that problem, the Midlands club signed Clement Lenglet on loan late in the summer transfer window, but the Barcelona man cannot cover for two absences.

It does seem as though Villa fans can hope for the best, with Emery commenting on Carlos' injury after the game, saying, via Tanswell: "The injury of Diego Carlos (frustrated him most) It's not a big injury but it changed our gameplan."

The hope will be that the forthcoming international break gives the former Sevilla centre-back the chance to recover in time for Villa's next Premier League clash, which sees them square off against Crystal Palace.

How has Diego Carlos performed this season?

Returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Carlos has slotted in next to the likes of Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa in a mixed start to the season for those at Aston Villa.

The Villans got off to a nightmare start, suffering a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle United on an opening day to forget, before they bounced back in style, smashing Everton 4-0.

A 3-1 win over Burnley, followed by a 3-0 loss against Liverpool since those first two games represents an inconsistent start for Emery's side, who are still adapting to the former Arsenal manager's set-up, in an attempt to cause plenty of shocks in the Premier League this season.

The international break should hand Emery and co the crucial opportunity to solve any glaring problems with their system at Villa Park, in an attempt to stop the leak of goals against the best sides in England's top flight.

Whether Carlos will be fit enough to play a part in that tactical adjustment when domestic action returns remains to be seen, but Emery's verdict certainly seemed a positive one, given that there was plenty of cause for concern after the defender limped off.