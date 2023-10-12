With European football on top of their domestic duties to balance this season, it's crucial that Aston Villa have a full squad for as much of the campaign as possible, especially if Unai Emery is to take them to new heights in the Premier League. On that front, it's been a case of so far, so good, too - the Midlands club sit fifth, four points off league-leaders Tottenham Hotspur, having played eight games.

After the international break, they'll simply be hoping to keep things up, and cause a few shocks along the way. Villa will be forced to do that without one particular star for a while longer, however, after a worrying injury update emerged.

Aston Villa injury news: Mings, Buendia, Ramsey

Already without Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings for extended spells, those in the Midlands would have been hoping to avoid any more important absentees, making Aston Villa's latest injury news all the more frustrating. According to Aston Villa News, who provided the latest Jacob Ramsey injury update, the midfielder could be out for another five weeks following the reoccurrence of a foot injury, having broken his foot whilst playing for England U21s in the summer.

Reacting to the news, Alan Hutton told Villa News: "Ramsey played a lot of football last season and then he was away with England Under-21s in the off-season when you really just need to rest and recover.

“Unfortunately, nowadays, you’re not able to do that and you pick up an injury. And I get it, he’s missed pre-season so he’s probably had to do a mini pre-season on his own with the fitness staff. He did well to come back but he’s now got another injury and you have got to feel for him.

“He’s a top talent and he’s at an age where he has years and years in front of him. I know you’re desperate to get back on the grass and play but you need to get this right now so it doesn’t affect you later in life. If he gets it right this time, he’ll be fine. But of course, it’s a huge blow.”

How many games will Jacob Ramsey miss for Aston Villa?

With reports suggesting that Ramsey won't be back in Aston Villa training for another five weeks, the England U21 international is likely to miss crucial Aston Villa games against AZ Alkmaar, among others, before potentially returning for his side's trip to Tottenham Hotspur, in what could be a major boost for Emery.

Games Ramsey Could Miss Dates Aston Villa vs West Ham United 22/10/2023 AZ Alkmaar vs Aston Villa 26/10/2023 Aston Villa vs Luton Town 29/10/2023 Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa 5/11/2023 Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar 9/11/2023 Aston Villa vs Fulham 12/11/2023

Whilst Villa will want their academy graduate back as soon as possible, they'll want to avoid a repeat of the setback that he has just suffered. If Ramsey can just ensure that his foot is at 100% on his return to action, then he could yet play an important part for his side this season.