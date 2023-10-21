Following Aston Villa's start to the Premier League season, Unai Emery will be desperately hoping that the international break hasn't put an end to their growing momentum. Prior to the two-week stoppage, the Midlands club had finally got out of second gear, enjoying a four-game unbeaten run in England's top flight. The key to keeping that run going could be keeping as much of the squad as possible available and firing on all fronts.

Aston Villa team news

As things stand, Villa are without Jacob Ramsey, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno, and Emiliano Buendia when it comes to injuries ahead of the trip to West Ham, leaving Emery slightly short. The former Arsenal boss will hope that he can fall back on the likes of Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins, and Pau Torres to once again take his side to victory, in what would be a statement against a side who have got off to a similarly solid start in the form of the Hammers.

The Midlands club have at least been boosted by the latest Nicolo Zaniolo news. Jacob Tanswell of The Athletic posted the update on X, saying: "Nicolo Zaniolo is training and available to play for AVFC in light of assisting the Italian Football Federation and relevant authorities' investigation into alleged illegal betting activity."

Both Zaniolo and Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali were among those to be questioned by police as part of the investigation. Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli was also caught up in the investigation, and has been handed a seven-month ban after agreeing a deal with the FIGC and admitting the breaching of betting rules. It remains to be seen whether Zaniolo and Tonali will be punished.

Nicolo Zaniolo's stats

From Villa's perspective, they'll be hoping that Zaniolo is not punished in similar fashion to Fagioli, if found guilty of breaching betting rules. Zaniolo's stats certainly show that he's an important part of Emery's set-up. According to FBref, the midfielder has made 11 progressive carries, ten progressive passes and made six blocks in just three Premier League starts this season.

The Italian may just get another chance to add to those numbers against the Hammers too, in what will be another tough test. Following the recent investigation, it's unsure whether Emery will opt to throw Zaniolo straight into his side, however.

At his best, Villa's summer signing has been the subject of high praise, including from Claudio Ranieri, who said, via Corriere Dello Sport: “He is a decisive player, we have seen him against Bodo. He is a striker who has to find the ball in space, he has an impressive quality and strength – even if sometimes he could pass it a little more when he is on the edge of the area.

“But when he has the door in front of him, it’s hard to go wrong. Zaniolo is what we saw on Thursday night. Mourinho knows how to manage it. With what he has been through he cannot always play. It is important for the boy to feel the trust of everyone: coach, teammates, club and fans.”