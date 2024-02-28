Aston Villa's injury problems in the centre-back position have mounted up in recent weeks. First, Ezri Konsa picked up a knee issue in the 5-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United, one that's expected to keep him out until the early part of next month.

Then, to make matters worse, Diego Carlos damaged his hamstring in a training session, and he may not be available again until after the March international break. Unai Emery had already lost Tyrone Mings to a season-ending knee injury back in August.

Aston Villa injury list Player Injury Possible return Boubacar Kamara Knee Out for the season Emi Buendia Knee Out for the season Tyrone Mings Knee Out for the season Jhon Duran Hamstring Early April Diego Carlos Hamstring Mid-March Ezri Konsa Knee Early March

The Spaniard was probably cursing his luck again when Pau Torres was forced off at half-time in Saturday's 4-2 win over Nottingham Forest, with Calum Chambers replacing him for his first top-flight playing time of the entire season. We've now received an update on Torres' status, and fortunately, it's good news for Villa.

Torres could feature at Luton

According to The Express and Star, Villa are "cautiously optimistic" that Torres will be able to play when they travel to face relegation-threatened Luton Town this weekend.

Torres' availability hasn't been confirmed just yet - he'll have to undergo further assessment later in the week - but it seems he's avoided any serious setback in the midst of Villa's battle for Champions League qualification.

"Barcelona and Real Madrid" claim shows Torres' value

Torres has become a key figure at Villa since his summer arrival from Emery's former club Villarreal, starting 18 of the 22 league games for which he's been available. The manager has been delighted with how the 27-year-old has been able to carry out his instructions.

He said: "Pau Torres is a very good player and his level is high. He is playing with the Spain national team, more or less being consistent. We worked together in Spain and were doing a plan with him.

"He was progressing. Taking the decision to come here and play in the Premier League is more demanding, even in the duels. That is the first objective he has, in how he can improve, is try to be strong when he has to fight with really very good strikers.

"Not only with the ball but when he has to run back and be in contact with the striker’s body. Then it is about trying to adapt quickly in the best qualities he has, trying to adapt and play with the ball. He is doing it very well and in my idea and style I am trying to create here, he is very important.

He added: "If I was the coach at Barcelona and Real Madrid I would want a player like him."

Emery mentions Torres' qualities in possession there, and they have been crucial to Villa's build-up this season. Nobody who's started a league match for Villa this season has averaged more passes into the final third than his 5.98 per 90, and he also leads the way among defenders for progressive passes (5.54). When he's not playing, he's a dual miss, so it's a relief for Villa that they should be able to count on him in what promises to be a tense run-in.