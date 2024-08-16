Aston Villa have been busy this summer, strengthening across the park after defying the odds to qualify for the Champions League with a top-four Premier League finish last season.

Business is still expected throughout the final fortnight of the window, and while Joao Felix is coveted as the "game-changer" signing for Unai Emery's troops - as per The Telegraph - Chelsea are looking to sign the Atletico Madrid forward.

As such, alternatives must be targeted...

Aston Villa transfer news

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo - via Sport Witness - Aston Villa are interested in signing Pedro Goncalves from Sporting Lisbon, with Emery insisting upon completing the deal before the window shuts.

Ruben Amorim is desperate to keep the creative midfielder on the books, however, and is urging the Liga Portugal champions to reject any offers beneath his €80m (£68m) release clause.

How Goncalves compares to Joao Felix

Villa have done their homework on Felix, who has failed to prove himself a high-scoring player across his years of action after signing for Atletico Madrid from SL Benfica for £113m in 2019.

The Portugal international scored ten goals and added six assists across all competitions last season, on loan at Barcelona, and while he impressed - Xavi called him the "difference-maker" at one point - the 24-year-old has not joined Camp Nou on a permanent given Barca's worrisome financial situation.

He'd be a fantastic addition to the Villans unit but it does look like Chelsea will complete the signing; the player's cohort are confident and eager.

Pedro Goncalves: 23/24 Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Left winger 29 8 10 Central midfield 13 8 6 Right winger 5 2 1 Attacking midfield 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

No matter, Goncalves could actually prove to be a better signing anyway. His positional flexibility could see him operate across a number of roles this term, while his playmaking quality has even led him to be hailed as "the new Bruno Fernandes" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

He is indeed performing as Fernandes' successor at Sporting, and doing so with aplomb. As per FBref, he ranks among the top 7% of attacking midfielders and wingers across divisions similar to the Portuguese top flight over the past year for goals scored and the top 2% for assists per 90.

It makes a telling comment on his prolificness, something that could translate clearly to life in the Premier League, bolstered by a healthy mix of talent across every area of the Villa Park pitch.

Last season, as per Sofascore, the Portugal international, aged 26, posted 11 goals and 12 assists across 32 league appearances, creating 18 big chances and averaging two key passes and 1.5 tackles per game.

Not just a playmaker, Goncalves is also capable of chipping in readily with defensive work, with this complete skillset even leading journalist Jack Collins to laud him as a "superstar".

Felix is an eminently talented player, a capable forward with a dynamic outlook, but he ebbs and flows and might not bring the same kind of attacking success. Indeed, he's yet to bag more than eight goals in a single league campaign (in one of Europe's top five leagues).

Aston Villa have been busy this summer, yes, but the Champions League have opened up a world of opportunity and now is the time to complete a heady summer of spending with one last lucrative flourish.