Aston Villa could make a move for Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres in the summer transfer window, journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed.

What's going on with Ferran Torres?

The Spain international has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona this season following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, and after an inconsistent campaign, he could depart in the summer.

Barcelona are reportedly keen to bring Lionel Messi back to the club, but given their financial issues, they have to make major sales in order to fund such a move, and Torres could be one of the players sacrificed.

The £170k-p/w star has scored seven times in 41 appearances this season, and could return to the Premier League less than two years after departing Manchester City.

Speaking on The Talking Transfers Podcast (32:30), Bailey revealed that Aston Villa are interested in a move for the 23-year-old.

"Ferran Torres is a name we're already hearing, I wouldn't be surprised if Ansu Fati's name came up," he stated.

"A player whose name is coming up, Yannick Carrasco, a player who Barcelona have got a first option on, which they're unlikely go through with.

"The thing Villa fans will be very happy about we're talking about that next calibre of player now."

Would Ferran Torres move to Aston Villa?

Given that Torres pushed for a move away from Man City to join Barcelona in the first place, it may be a tough ask to lure him back away from La Liga.

However, if the club push him towards the exit door in order to fund a move for Messi, then he could leave in search of first-team football, and if Villa qualify for Europe they could be a viable option.

Mateu Alemany is expected to join Villa from Barcelona as a director, and he will know Torres well from their stints at the Nou Camp and at Valencia. If he is able to pull off such a deal, it could be a huge coup for Villa.

Torres can play across the entire front line, and could help strengthen Unai Emery's side going forward. If there is European football on offer, then extra quality depth would be necessary, and he could be the perfect statement addition as they return to continental competition for the first time in over eleven years.

Barcelona manager Xavi previously described Torres as "world-class," and it would be a signing which could bring a lot of excitement to Villa Park.