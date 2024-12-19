Aston Villa and NSWE are interested in signing a “quality” £30 million player with the same agent as Ross Barkley, according to a new report.

Aston Villa transfer news

Villa boss Unai Emery will have his eyes on January as it is an opportunity for him to once again strengthen his team ahead of the second half of the season. The Midlands side still have plenty to play for in the Premier League and will also hope they will be playing Champions League knockout football come the end of January.

While incomings may be the priority, Villa and NSWE could have a headache on their hands, as Napoli are interested in signing Jhon Duran. The Italian side want to bring in a player who can be a “sidekick” to current frontman Romelu Lukaku, and Duran is the player they have their eyes on. Villa chiefs are not looking to sell the Colombia international, but an offer between £28-33 million could test their resolve, as talks with intermediaries have already begun.

On a positive note for the Midlands side, they have opened talks with young goalkeeper Filip Marschall over a new contract. The 21-year-old has been impressing this season while on loan at Crewe Alexandra, and given that he is highly rated at Villa Park, they are keen to secure his long-term future. Marschall is under contract until 2027, but he could soon find himself in the first team picture.

Aston Villa now interested in signing “quality” £30m player

As well as looking to tie Marschall down to a new contract, Aston Villa are interested in signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea, according to Caught Offside. The midfielder only joined the Blues in the summer transfer window, but it is a move that has yet to get going.

Dewsbury-Hall, who has been dubbed “quality” by Graeme Bailey, was a key player under Enzo Maresca last season at Leicester City. The midfielder was a key part of their promotion, so it wasn’t a surprise that the Italian took him to Stamford Bridge, but what is a surprise is that the midfielder has hardly featured.

The 26-year-old has played 14 games across all competitions this season, but only five have come in the league, and all have come from the bench. Most of Dewsbury-Hall’s minutes have come in the UEFA Conference League, where he has been a regular all season. His time at Chelsea appears to be coming to an end, as this report states that the Blues are open to offers for Dewsbury-Hall and are keen to recoup the £30 million they paid in the summer.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's Chelsea stats Apps 14 Goals 1 Assists 1

Aston Villa are among the number of Premier League teams looking to sign the midfielder in January. They face competition from the likes of Manchester United, Leicester City, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Rangers. What may give Villa the edge in the race is that Dewsbury-Hall’s agent, Wasserman, is also the same agent for Barkley, who joined Villa in the summer.