Aston Villa could be embroiled in what could prove to be a record transfer as they eye up a move for one of Portugal's brightest talents.

Aston Villa spending big

Unai Emery's side have spent big in successive summers and could be set to continue that record this summer. However, they will need to be careful. Last week, the club posted record losses in their financial statements, though they insisted that was part of their plan for Premier League improvement.

"The Club has reported a loss for the year of £119.6m after tax. This compares with a small profit of £0.3m in the prior year", Villa reported.

"It is important to note that these figures are in line with the strategic business plan, and we continue to operate within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules."

However, it is a valid concern with financial fair play seemingly on the mind of every Premier League club this season, and Villa could well be forced to sell this summer if they are looking to continue to strengthen before the new season.

With a spot in the revamped Champions League still possible next season, they may well be looking to add more quality to their ranks, but it could well come at a hefty cost.

Possible new Aston Villa record transfer

In fact, the club may have to shell out a record fee for one of their targets, if reports are to be believed. The man in question? Sporting CP's Pedro Goncalves, who has previously been on the books of midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers before returning to Portugal, where he has shone.

The 25-year-old has grabbed nine goals and ten assists in 24 top-flight outings for Ruben Amorim's side this season, as well as two goals and three assists in eight Europa League appearances. Capable of playing across the frontline, the diminutive attacker has received high praise from his time at Sporting.

None more so than from Portuguese football expert Zach Lowry, who described him as "one of the brightest talents in European football" after one particularly "superb" goal back in 2021.

Now, Sport Witness have relayed reports that Villa are keen to bring Goncalves back to the Midlands ahead of West Ham and that they were even willing to offer up to €45m for his signature last summer.

However, the star is "protected" by an €80m release clause and the Portuguese giants "don't want to let him leave for a lot less than that", which could make any deal an expensive endeavour, and would likely make "Pote" the club's record signing.

Aston Villa's record signings Player Year joined Club Fee Moussa Diaby 2023 Bayer Leverkusen £47m Emi Buendia 2021 Norwich City £32m Ollie Watkins 2020 Brentford £30m Pau Torres 2023 Villarreal £29m Leon Bailey 2021 Bayer Leverkusen £28m

It is likely that, given FFP concerns, any deal for Goncalves would need to see at least one star leave this summer. Should Villa be boosted by Champions League income, however, they could well make their move for the long-time admired winger.