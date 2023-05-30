Aston Villa are keen on a deal to sign Leeds United forward Jack Harrison this summer, according to reports.

Is Jack Harrison leaving Leeds?

The Whites winger was a regular feature at Elland Road last season making 34 starts from 38 games and his impressive performances saw him establish himself as Sam Allardyce’s second overall and offensive top-performing player with a WhoScored match rating of 6.72.

Back in April, Manchester City’s former star put pen to paper on a new contract that runs until 2028 which saw him commit his future to the club having almost joined Leicester City on deadline day in January, but having since suffered relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, the story is now completely different.

The Yorkshire outfit’s talisman reportedly had a relegation release clause inserted into the terms that he signed earlier in the year meaning that he would be allowed to leave should his side drop down to the second tier, and with that scenario having happened, the 26-year-old is being eyed by two circling vultures in the top-flight.

Are Aston Villa signing Harrison?

According to talkSPORT, Aston Villa and West Ham United are among the clubs “interested” in a summer deal for Harrison. Leeds are “preparing for the departure” of the forward who could be “offered an escape route” by moving to the Midlands or London.

The LS11 ace’s release clause means that he can depart for a “cut-price” during the upcoming window, and whilst his price tag is not specifically stated, a bargain is there to be had, with Villa also making an opening offer for Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio.

Should NSWE splash the cash on Harrison?

Leeds will be resigned to losing some of their most prized assets this summer, Harrison being one of those, and he’s been a real standout performer in a struggling side so NSWE should definitely cash out ahead of the 2023/24 term.

The Whites’ “terrific” winger, as lauded by talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino, registered 12 goal contributions (seven assists and five goals) in 36 Premier League appearances last term, with this form having seen him receive four man-of-the-match awards.

As per FBRef, the left-footed ace, who earns £90k-per-week, recorded 186 crosses and 114 shot-creating actions throughout the course of the campaign, both statistics being higher than any other member of Allardyce’s squad, so he’s always looking to produce moments of quality even when he’s not on the scoresheet, and he would only flourish even further under the guidance of Unai Emery at Villa Park.