Aston Villa have been linked to a host of talent ahead of the summer transfer window, with the latest rumours proposing a potential move for a newly relegated Premier League star.

The Villans have had a spectacular turnaround since the arrival of Unai Emery in the Midlands, with the Spaniard taking the club from a side in relegation form to European qualification.

Other clubs have not seen such progression, with Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United relegated, rival sides have formed a hive in monitoring the futures of the teams’ respective star players.

What’s the latest on Jack Harrison to Aston Villa?

As reported by talkSPORT, Leeds United winger Jack Harrison could be on the move this summer following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

The report suggests the Englishman may be offered an “escape route” as both West Ham and Villa are interested.

Harrison is valued around the £17m (€20m) mark as per CIES Football Observatory.

What could Jack Harrison bring to Aston Villa?

Lauded as being “outstanding” by former Leeds boss Javi Gracia, the Englishman has been a shining light in what has been a tough season for the club.

Asserting himself as a firm starter throughout the campaign, Harrison contributed to 12 goals in 36 appearances, scoring five and assisting seven in an impressive individual year - as per Sofascore.

Despite his efforts, Leeds were unable to confirm their survival in the Premier League, sparking rumours that the 26-year-old could be on the move this summer.

The introduction of the winger could be positive to Emery’s project at Villa, with the predominant left-winger capable of rivalling the position currently occupied by Leon Bailey.

The Jamaican has been a particularly hot and cold performer since his arrival in 2021.

As stated by Villa hero Gabriel Agbonlahor via Football Insider, the winger has been “inconsistent” and “not so good” in some games, which is where signing Harrison could be critical.

The left-forward could provide the former Bayer Leverkusen ace some much-needed competition in the position, which would undoubtedly raise individual performance and therefore impact the entire squad.

As per FBref, the Leeds gem averages 3.42 progressive passes per 90, compared to Bailey’s 1.28 per 90, showing his dominance in dictating play ahead of him.

A similar pattern appears in terms of their desire to win the ball, with Harrison winning an average of 1.36 tackles to the Villa forwards' 0.64 per 90.

While the two players do share certain similarities, their individual styles differ with regard to their approach play, with Harrison proving to be more physical and a more effective passer than the Jamaican.

Emery could snatch a player that boasts huge talent and is accustomed to playing in the Premier League, in a move that could finally unlock the best from Bailey and most importantly the whole squad in adding to depth.