Aston Villa could now see one member of their squad depart in January, according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, with talks underway over his exit.

Aston Villa win again

Aston Villa continued their recovery under Unai Emery after a tricky period as they edged past Midlands rivals Leicester City at Villa Park.

Goals from Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey proved enough to ensure that the Villans picked up all three points, a result that moved them to just four points outside the top four despite currently sitting eighth in the Premier League. After the game, Emery urged his side to be "proud" of digging out results despite a largely indifferent performance.

"We have to be proud of how we are doing, with the difficulties. The difficulties today were that Leicester City were performing well and it is difficult to beat them.

"In the second half, we were getting better and creating chances, not very clear chances but enough to score the two goals like we did."

One concern for Villa was the injury to John McGinn, who the Villa boss confirmed would now be sidelined for two to five weeks after picking up a hamstring issue that forced him off in the first half of the win over the Foxes.

Villa's winter plans are unlikely to change though, as they were already expected to be active in the January transfer window, having already seen an offer for forward Donyell Malen rejected by Borussia Dortmund as the German side hold out for a larger fee. Now, they could be set to let a player leave to make room for a new arrival.

Romano reveals Aston Villa forward set to leave

That player comes in the shape of forward Jaden Philogene, who has endured a tough return to Villa Park so far this season.

Re-signed by the club after impressing with Hull City, Philogene has not made an impression on Emery and has only started two Premier League games, having not featured in the top flight in almost a month.

Philogene at Aston Villa in 24/25 Appearances 15 Starts 4 Goals 0 Assists 0 Red Cards 1

Though his ability was dubbed 'ridiculous' by former Hull boss Liam Rosenior, he is yet to show it in the Midlands and now he could depart. Emery himself admitted as such, claiming that "for January, it could be one option for him or for the club to let him leave."

Now, transfer guru Romano has provided an update on the situation, claiming that the forward is now "expected to leave Aston Villa on loan" and that "talks have already started" about a potential exit.

The forward still has over four years to run on his £40,000-a-week deal at Villa Park, meaning that a loan is only likely to see his value increase. Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town were one of the clubs keen on signing him from Hull City over the summer before Villa exercised their buy-back clause and Kieran McKenna's could again be keen to sign the talented forward this month.

With another forward seemingly on Emery's wishlist, a loan move could be just what Philogene needs to rediscover his form.