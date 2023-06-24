Aston Villa could pull off an ambitious double raid by signing Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire from Manchester United this window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire?

According to FootballTransfers, Manchester United are willing to sell Sancho this summer and Aston Villa have emerged as suitors to offer the £350k-a-week earner an escape route from Old Trafford.

The report states that Manchester United will demand £60 million for the 23-year-old; however, Aston Villa aren't keen to pay that much, meaning a compromise will need to be found between both parties.

On the other hand, Maguire is also a target for Aston Villa and has received further appraisal from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and clubs on the continent, as per Football Insider.

Nevertheless, Maguire is believed to be happy to stay at Manchester United, where he earns £190,000 per week, despite falling down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, which may make it harder to convince him to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Telegraph Sport have revealed that Maguire may be used as a makeweight in part of Manchester United's bid to land West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Aston Villa definitely have the financial capability to pull off a stunning double swoop for Sancho and Maguire.

Jones told FFC: "I think Villa are one of the few clubs that could even consider signing Sancho and Maguire. I have my doubts over whether you could pull over a double swoop like that. But Villa's finances are in good shape and that's not really the case for a lot of teams in this division right now. They've both reached levels in the game that is hard to find in the market, so I think that's worth bearing in mind too."

Would Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire benefit Aston Villa?

Both Sancho and Maguire are talented players who have found consistency a little hard to come by at Manchester United; however, a move to Aston Villa could be the perfect tonic to revitalise their respective careers.

Sancho showed his ability in flashes during 2022/23 and registered seven goals and three assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, as per Transfermarkt.

During the campaign, Sancho demonstrated his credentials as an efficient creator of chances, averaging around 1.7 key passes per match in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

In the case of Maguire, he was utilised more as a rotational option within the Manchester United backline and featured on 31 occasions over the course of the term, as per Transfermarkt.

Looking ahead to the next few weeks, we will get a clearer indication of whether Sancho or Maguire could potentially end up playing under Unai Emery in the 2023/24 season.