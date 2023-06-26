Aston Villa target Jadon Sancho could be a “very exciting signing” for Unai Emery should he join this summer, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

Is Jadon Sancho leaving Man United?

The Red Devils winger swapped the Bundesliga for the Premier League when he joined Erik Ten Hag’s side from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021, but last season, he was only a bit-part player having been handed just 21 starts from 38 matches in the top-flight.

Despite the 23-year-old still having another three years remaining on his contract, Football Transfers have reported that the Old Trafford outfit are willing to let him leave this window with a £60m price tag having been placed on his head.

The Midlands outfit are the primary club credited with an interest in the England international, as per the same outlet, and whilst official contact is yet to have been made between the two parties, he’s been backed to complete a switch to Villa Park in the weeks ahead.

Are Aston Villa signing Sancho?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Taylor insisted that should Aston Villa secure the services of Sancho, he could strengthen the current options that Emery has at his disposal. He said:

"I think Sancho would be a very exciting signing for Villa. It's been frustrating how he hasn't been able to fulfil his potential at United, but I still think there's an unbelievable player in there, in the right team, in the right system with confidence. You only have to look at his numbers with Borussia Dortmund. They were absolutely exceptional. He's still a good age."

Should NSWE submit a bid for Sancho?

Aston Villa likely aren’t going to want to pay £60m for a player who’s been in and out of Man United’s starting XI, but he’s got so much to offer when given the chance to play having previously been dubbed a “phenomenon” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, so NSWE should certainly test the waters.

The 2022/23 Europa League participant, who’s sponsored by Nike, posted nine goal contributions (six goals and three assists) in 26 Premier League appearances last season whilst recording 87 shot-creating actions which was the third-highest throughout his squad, as per FBRef, despite him not regularly being in the team every week.

Ten Hag’s left-sided winger also ranked in the 95th percentile for pass completion so is strong in linking up the play with his fellow teammates, and the 92nd percentile for most attacking touches in the opposition’s box where he looks to produce moments of quality, so he is a player that would definitely be worth taking a risk on.