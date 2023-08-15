Aston Villa were recently hit with a devasting injury blow to Argentina international Emiliano Buendia ahead of the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign...

What's the latest on Emi Buendia's injury?

Villans head coach Unai Emery recently confirmed that the former Norwich City winger is set to be out of action for up to eight months, and at least six, after damaging his knee in training earlier this month.

The 26-year-old wizard, who scored three goals during pre-season, is now in danger of missing the majority, if not the entirety, of the season as he recovers from this horrific injury.

This has left the Spanish manager with a creative hole to fill within his squad as Villa must now plan for life without the talented magician.

Who could Villa replace Emi Buendia with?

It was recently reported that the Villans are considering a swoop to sign Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho, who has been valued at around £60m, and sporting director Monchi could make him the dream replacement for Buendia this summer.

The injured Villa star has produced nine goals and eight assists across his two Premier League seasons with the club but Emery may have been hoping that this would be a breakthrough year for the exciting maestro, as his previous form for Norwich indicates that he has the potential to make a greater impact at the top end of the pitch.

Buendia registered an outstanding 15 goals and 16 assists in 38 Championship outings during the 2020/21 campaign, which came after he managed seven assists and 2.3 key passes per game for the Canaries in the top-flight the previous year.

No Villa player produced more than seven assists or 1.2 key passes per match last term and this suggests that the potential was there for the Argentine gem to be a standout performer if he could hit his top level.

Sancho, like Buendia, is a creative winger who has not showcased the best of his abilities in recent seasons. The England international has only scored nine goals provided six assists in 55 Premier League matches for United.

However, his performances for Borussia Dortmund were outstanding and Emery could hope to unlock the 23-year-old sensation by bringing him to Villa Park.

The former Manchester City prospect proved himself to be a lethal attacking threat as he notched 38 goals and 51 assists in 104 Bundesliga games for Dortmund, which included at least 12 league assists in each of his last three years in Germany.

Sancho, whose ability was dubbed "frightening" by ex-teammate Jude Bellingham, averaged at least 2.1 key passes per match across those final three campaigns as he displayed his ability to consistently open up opposition defences in order to create chances for his teammates.

The Red Devils whiz, who achieved double figures for goals and assists in two Bundesliga seasons with Dortmund, has the quality to be a fantastic option for Emery at the top end of the pitch, if he can rediscover his form from his time in Germany.

Therefore, Monchi could land a dream replacement for the injured Buendia by completing a swoop for the £60m-rated dynamo before next month's deadline.