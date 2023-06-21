Aston Villa have added additional Spanish firepower to the club by recruiting Monchi as president of football operations, to work alongside former Sevilla colleague Unai Emery.

The duo are expected to have a busy summer at Villa Park, with a host of talent already linked to the club.

The Spaniard could unleash some magic in the Midlands by signing one player linked with Villa, if reports are to be believed.

What’s the latest on Jadon Sancho to Aston Villa?

As initially reported by Football Transfers last week, Aston Villa are speculated to hold an interest in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

The report suggested that United would be willing to sell the Englishman for a fee around the £60m mark, with his current contract running until 2026 with an option for an additional year.

Earlier this week, journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the 23-year-old is a “main target” for the club, in a move that could be monumental to Villa.

What could Jadon Sancho offer to Aston Villa?

Lauded as “unbelievable” by journalist Liam Canning, the misunderstood talent could be a revelation signing for the Villans, and perhaps their biggest one for years.

There’s little denying the talent that the Englishman possesses, despite his difficulty in finding his feet in the Premier League after making the switch from the Bundesliga in 2021.

In his two seasons in Manchester so far, Sancho has contributed 15 goals and assists in 55 Premier League appearances, numbers incomparable to his final two Bundesliga campaigns in which he recorded 54 in 58 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

His first full breakthrough in the 2018/19 season saw him record 30 G/A, scoring 12 and assisting a monstrous 18, nearly double the number of goal contributions in one term than he has in two campaigns at Old Trafford, via Transfermarkt.

Something isn’t ticking for the Englishman in Manchester, making him a valuable target for Villa should Emery have the capability to unlock his talents in the Premier League.

Hailed as a “phenomenon” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Monchi could deliver Villa Park with his first marquee signing in Sancho, who has all the ability to thrive under Emery as the leading man.

While the goals and assists haven’t arrived in the Premier League, in his game playing actions the numbers show glimpses of the player that graced Signal Iduna Park.

As per FBref, the Londoner averaged 4.70 progressive passes and 1.76 successful take-ons per 90 in the last year, highlighting his innate ability to act as a traditional wide player.

Emery identified the desire to equip Villa with a “specialist winger” in January, which he could land by signing Sancho, who is a player with all the attributes to thrive as a technician in Villa’s squad.

Taking a step back may be the best option in the search for his form, at a club where he would be regarded as an innovator under a manager that has a reputation for getting the best out of young stars.