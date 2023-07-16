Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, as links re-emerge between player and club.

Unai Emery and Monchi are aiming to build upon their first summer signings of Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres, marking a statement of intent ahead of the eagerly anticipated 2023/24 campaign.

Could Aston Villa sign Jadon Sancho?

Last month, FootballTransfers reported that Villa were one of the clubs ‘keen’ on signing Sancho, who could leave United this summer.

An updated stance coming this week via GIVEMESPORT relayed the news, recharging the spark that the Villans could secure the talented Englishman’s signature.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Rudy Galetti named the 23-year-old as one of the “many names” on Emery’s list to “strengthen the wing”, adding that the club have “asked for information” on the forward.

Potentially available in a swoop worth £50m, according to other reports, Monchi and Emery could highlight Villa’s ambitions going forward in signing the Londoner.

How good is Jadon Sancho?

In a move that was so highly anticipated, the Englishman has struggled to seek his form on display in Germany at Old Trafford.

In 79 total appearances so far for the Red Devils, Sancho has recorded 18 goal contributions, highlighting his difficulty in finding his feet on his return to Manchester.

It’s been a challenging period both on and off the pitch for the 23-year-old, who has come under intense scrutiny for his inconsistent form, however a move this summer could give the dynamic whiz a chance to breathe and re-capture his true ability.

Hailed as a “phenomenon” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the former Manchester City academy starlet was electrifying when adorning the yellow of Borussia Dortmund, making a monstrous 114 goal contributions in 137 appearances for the club.

Such talent doesn’t simply disappear, and in signing Sancho, Emery could nurture and promote the skill of the England international, giving him a licence to roam in his free-flowing attack.

Being one of the most talked about English talents for his time in Germany, Villa could capture a marquee deal if they can strike a deal with United for the winger, who could bring stardom back to Villa Park in a way many have seen before.

Likened statistically to former Villa hero Jack Grealish by FBref, Emery could unearth his own copy of the treble winner, in the bid to take the club further up the ranks.

Similarly to the Birmingham-born gem - who was described as "almost unplayable" by BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand earlier this year - Sancho is a clever player for his exploits on the flank, seeing him hailed for his “explosiveness” when in possession by U23 scout Antonio Mango.

Such praise is supported by his numbers, averaging 4.62 progressive carries per 90 over the past year, excelling in a similar way to Grealish who averaged a monstrous 7.08 per 90 in his final season at Villa.

The 23-year-old also averaged an impressive 1.86 successful take-ons per 90, and exercised his impressive creative attributes with an average of 2.30 key passes per 90 in the league last season, with the City ace enjoying a similar record having averaged 1.97 successful take-ons per 90 and 2.19 key passes per 90.

Those of a Villa persuasion are no doubt fully aware of what the 27-year-old is able to produce, having registered 75 goal involvements in 213 games during his time with the Midlands side, prior to leaving for the Etihad on a £100m deal in 2021.

Hiring a player in the calibre of Grealish, could be fundamental to the progression of success at Villa Park, with Sancho able to unlocked and rejuvenated under the watchful eye of Emery.