Aston Villa are plotting to make their presence known in the transfer window, with a Premier League ace linked to the club.

Unai Emery has done an incredible job in improving Villa’s fortunes on the pitch since his arrival, and is now set to be joined by Sevilla sporting director Monchi to continue improvements on the business front.

The latest link to Villa Park would signify the monumental progress that the club have made since the Spaniard’s arrival, in what could be Monchi’s first monster signing.

What’s the latest on Jadon Sancho to Aston Villa?

As reported by FootballTransfers earlier this week, Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is a player Aston Villa are ‘keen’ on.

The report claims that United want a fee in the region of £60m for the Englishman, at a price that the Villans deem to be too vast.

FootballTransfers values the 23-year-old at €55m (£47m), giving Villa room to angle for a compromised price should they make official contact to purchase the talent.

What could Jadon Sancho offer to Aston Villa?

Things haven’t been easy for the Londoner since trading the Bundesliga for the Premier League, though his recent form shouldn’t be an indication of the level he could hit when he finds his stride.

Lauded as a “phenomenon” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 23-year-old powered his name up in lights in Germany, registering a monstrous 114 goal contributions in 137 games for Borussia Dortmund in just under three and a half seasons.

The youngster saw his talent nurtured in the Bundesliga, with the dynamics contrasting on his return to England where he has been slated at times for not living up to the form that saw United spend £73m to obtain his services.

All is not lost for Sancho, who at 23, could contribute an overwhelming amount to Emery’s side - not to mention for a manager that has tended to the talents of young stars throughout his career.

Most notably, the Spaniard handed Arsenal and England sensation Bukayo Saka his senior debut for the Gunners during his time as manager in north London, giving him a chance to blossom into the incredible talent he is today.

In Sancho, the four-time Europa League winner could have his own version of the Arsenal whiz, with the two stars sharing similar attributes.

Despite experiencing a campaign including physical and mental hardship, the former Manchester City academy ace has delivered attacking attributes that mirror Saka’s based on their respective minutes played.

Comparing the two wingers via FBref reinforces the theory that Emery could have his answer to his former scholar at Villa in signing Sancho.

The Arsenal star averaged 5.06 progressive carries per 90 compared to his national teammate, who followed closely behind with an average of 4.7 per 90, showing their abilities on the ball and awareness in attack.

Sancho averaged marginally better than Saka in terms of successful take-ons, recording 1.76 to his 1.73 per 90, highlighting the ability the technician could add to Emery’s setup, via FBref.

In January, the Spaniard admitted his desire to recruit a “specialist winger” in the bid to bolster his side, which is a wish he could fulfil should the Villans strike a deal with the Red Devils over the transfer of the exciting talent.