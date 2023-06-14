The transfer window has officially opened, as Aston Villa find themselves linked to an audacious swoop for a Premier League ace.

Unai Emery has already made one signing in an agreement with Youri Tielemans, and with European football confirmed at Villa Park, will aim to bolster his squad further this summer.

It’s expected to be a busy break regarding movements both on and off the pitch, with Sevilla sporting director Monchi reportedly on course to relocate at Villa.

The Spanish duo could propose an exciting summer in the Midlands, with the latest link being a major name in the Premier League.

What’s the latest on Jadon Sancho to Aston Villa?

As reported by FootballTransfers, Aston Villa are ‘keen’ on Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

The 23-year-old is believed to be ‘allowed to leave’ Old Trafford this summer, just two years on from his €85m (£72.6m) move.

The report claims that although United will demand £60m for the winger, Villa would not be prepared to pay such a sum, adding that negotiations could find a compromise between both parties.

What could Jadon Sancho offer Aston Villa?

Having been lauded as the “perfect player” by German legend Lothar Matthaus via Sun Sport, the Englishman is regarded as one of the top talents in Europe, despite experiencing a tough time in the Premier League.

Signed by United in the summer of 2021 for a fee of £73m, the Londoner made a statement return to England after excelling at Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City’s academy.

In 104 Bundesliga appearances, Sancho contributed to a monstrous 89 goals, scoring 38 himself and assisting 51, via Transfermarkt, showing exactly the heights he is capable of on one of the continent’s biggest stages.

Things haven’t worked so far at Old Trafford, however, the young talent is someone that could rediscover his form under the influence of Emery at Villa.

In terms of his competition at Villa Park, the Englishman could be a significant upgrade on left-winger Leon Bailey performing statistically better than the Jamaican despite his dip in performance in Manchester.

When comparing the individual performances of the wingers this season via FBref, it’s clear to see why the Villans are eyeing Sancho, should reports be believed.

The London-born dynamo has averaged 4.64 shot-creating actions to Bailey’s 2.84 per 90 over the last year, whilst also registering 4.70 progressive carries to the Villa man's 3.89 per 90, highlighting the threat he can have on a game regardless of his goalscoring form.

The underperforming United star has actually outscored the 25-year-old this campaign as well, having bagged six goals to Bailey's four in fewer appearances, via FBref.

A notable area that Sancho excels in compared to Bailey is the overall influence he has on the game and his desire to be involved, evident statistically through his average of 40.2 touches per game to the Jamaican’s 27.7, via Sofascore.

Emery could assist the young ace in rediscovering his form displayed in the Bundesliga, allowing him to thrive in a free-flowing attack system and act as one of the star names in a less-pressured environment.