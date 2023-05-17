Aston Villa have been one of the stand-out teams in the Premier League this season, improving significantly since the introduction of Unai Emery.

When the Spaniard took over in November, Villa were on a run of bleak form with little sign of change under Steven Gerrard.

In just over six months, the 51-year-old has boosted the Midlands side from a team in relegation form to one charging towards a top-six finish and potential European football next campaign.

This summer, Emery will have his chance to undergo his first pre-season with the squad, as well as make changes on the business front in the lucrative summer transfer window.

The incoming of Mateu Alemany as Director of Football from Barcelona has boosted the club’s outlook ahead of the window, with a host of top talents in Europe linked with a potential move to Villa Park.

Earlier this week the contract details of a Premier League star were revealed, as he emerged as a potential target for the Villans.

What’s the latest on James Ward-Prowse's future?

Newly relegated Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse has been linked to many clubs, including West Ham, Tottenham and Villa.

That's according to the Daily Mail, the Englishman does not have a relegation clause in his contract which would allow him to leave the club upon the Saints' relegation.

The south-coast side are still “braced for bids” for their star man, however, who is “admired” by Villa with the club attempting to sign the midfielder for £25m last year, a deal that was ultimately rejected.

What could James Ward-Prowse bring to Villa?

Hailed as being “the best free-kick taker” he had ever seen by Pep Guardiola, a figure that has worked closely with Lionel Messi, Ward-Prowse is a player that will surely be on the move this summer.

It seems as though Emery is planning a rebuild of his inherited Villa squad, with the Spaniard admitting to The Athletic his desire to have a “stronger squad”.

The potential introduction of the 28-year-old, therefore, could well do that.

Indeed, the Englishman stands as a possible upgrade on Philippe Coutinho with another central addition set to be the final straw that sees the Brazilian step aside in the summer.

Set piece situations aside, the £100k-per-week midfielder is a stable figure to have in the middle of the park. Not just boasting an exceptional passing ability, Ward-Prowse is a player that will do the dirty work too.

Statistically, the Englishman boasts better stats on average per game than Coutinho in the critical areas of the advanced midfield role, as well as scoring and assisting.

The Southampton captain averages a successful pass rate of 85% (43.8 per game) to Coutinho’s 78% (14.1 per game), as well as making on average 1.4 interceptions per game compared to the Villa man’s 0.2 - showing his ability to dictate play and read the game.

The former Barcelona sensation has often been seen as a creative marvel but even Ward-Prowse trumps him in that area of the game this season, making 2.1 key passes per match to a dismal 0.4.

The midfielder’s potential arrival at Villa Park, therefore, would be a huge upgrade to Emery’s squad with regards to both depth and quality.