Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing Stade Rennais winger Jeremy Doku this summer, should their pursuit of Moussa Diaby crumble.

Unai Emery stated in January of his desire to recruit a ‘specialist winger’ to his side, with the Spaniard reported to have made a move already for Diaby.

The Frenchman has also been approached by a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, leaving him at a crossroads in his career.

Villa however are reported to have the upper hand on proceedings, with their backup option being Doku, who has been impressive in Ligue 1.

What is the market value of Jeremy Doku?

Valued by FootballTransfers around the €16m (£14m) mark, the price that the winger could actually depart for is an increase on his estimated market value.

As reported by Ghana Soccer Net (as relayed by Sport Witness) on Tuesday, Villa have had an opening offer in the region of €25m (£21.7m) rejected by Rennes, who according to the report, are expecting a fee of around €40m (£35m) for the Belgian.

Despite a seemingly high asking price, Monchi and Emery could still seal a deal for the winger for a price lower than the £50m price tag placed on opposing target Diaby.

How good is Jeremy Doku?

Once hailed as “the Belgian flash” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the right-winger scored six goals and registered two assists in an impressive individual campaign in Ligue 1.

The 21-year-old dynamo highlighted strengths far beyond his form in front of goal, cementing himself as one of the best ball carriers in Europe, as supported by his average of 6.59 successful take-ons per 90, ranking him in the top 1% of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues, via FBef.

Such numbers have seen him compared statistically to Premier League wonder Kevin De Bruyne by FBref, suggesting the calibre of player that Villa could get their hands on this summer.

The Belgian’s talents have been acknowledged by his compatriot, with the Manchester City ace naming him a “diamond in the rough” after netting his first international goal back in 2020.

Like the treble winner, Doku advances in areas vital to being progressive in the final third as well as proving to be a strong playmaker.

As per FBref, the 21-year-old averaged 7.04 progressive carries per 90 last season, as well as receiving 10.88 progressive passes per 90 to highlight his attention to being in threatening areas and posing as a target man.

To showcase just how impressive such numbers are, De Bruyne averaged 3.72 progressive carries and received 9.12 progressive passes on average per 90 in the Premier League last term, highlighting just how much of a livewire the former Anderlecht gem is.

Also lauded as “spectacular” by Kulig, the Rennes winger is a threat behind the ball similar to his countryman, averaging a dominant 2.09 key passes per 90 in comparison to De Bruyne’s 3.57 at the Etihad.

The youngster has acres to cover before hitting the calibre of De Bruyne, who is truly the finished article with a monstrous 248 goal contributions in 356 total appearances for City, however, the fellow Belgian is suggesting that he could bear similarities to the 32-year-old.

Emery could get a chance to allow the Rennes wide-man to excel in the Premier League just as his national teammate has, and if given the right environment, who knows what the future holds for the rising star.