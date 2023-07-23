Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Stade Rennais winger Jeremy Doku, as Unai Emery sets to bolster his side this summer ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Spaniard has started preparations well for his first full season in charge, recruiting Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres, with Moussa Diaby also reported to be nearing an agreement.

With Monchi on board, the Villans could take their progression to a new level in signing Doku, who shone in Ligue 1 last term.

Could Aston Villa sign Jeremy Doku?

As reported by Sports Zone (via Get French Football News), the 21-year-old ‘remains a target’ for Villa, who were primarily speculated to be interested in the winger as a back-up to Diaby.

Now, the Villans are reported to want to add the Belgian regardless, with Monchi looking to add talent in wide areas this summer.

Rennes are wanting a fee in the region of €40m (£35m) for the forward.

How good is Jeremy Doku?

Hailed as “superb” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the youngster has asserted himself as one of the most threatening wide players in Europe, as supported by his statistics.

In Ligue 1 last season, the Belgium international averaged a mammoth 6.69 successful take-ons per 90, showcasing the danger he brings in possession in an area that ranked him in the top 1% of those in his position in Europe’s top five leagues, via FBref.

For Villa, the introduction of Doku could show the club’s desire to progress, in an upgrade in personnel within the squad, leaving lower-performing players away from the bigger picture.

One name that could see his Villa journey fizz out at the arrival of the 21-year-old is Bertrand Traore, who has fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park over the past two years.

In the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, the 27-year-old made 36 appearances in claret and blue, in comparison to his eight appearances last term.

A dip in form and rise in competition has proven too tough for the Burkina Faso international, with his bid to be reintegrated into proceedings at Villa Park proving to be a stretch should further wide players join the fold.

Doku has proven that he is more of a threat than Traore, making his potential move to Villa Park an exciting one for those involved, but a painful one for the 27-year-old who fell short to the young Belgian.

When comparing the 2020/21 Premier League season of Traore to Doku’s most recent campaign in Ligue, it’s clear to see just how much of a menace he could be in Emery’s system.

The Rennes star averaged a monstrous 7.04 progressive carries and 0.42 non-penalty goals per 90 last term in comparison to the Villa man’s 1.98 progressive carries and 0.27 penalty goals in 2020/21, via FBref.

The Belgian also proved to be a strong creative outlet for his side in Ligue 1, averaging 2.09 key passes per 90, topping the average of Traore in the Premier League who averaged 1.36 per 90 for Villa.

Emery could locate the perfect upgrade on the flanks in signing Doku, who could be an impressive acquisition for Monchi this summer.