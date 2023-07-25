Aston Villa are reportedly ready to bolster their attack once more, with Jeremy Doku speculated to be of interest to the Villans.

Unai Emery and Monchi have already secured the attacking signings of Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby, however, the spending spree is not expected to dry up just yet.

How much will Jeremy Doku cost?

As reported by Ghana Soccer Net, relayed by Sport Witness, Villa had identified Doku as being one of the ‘key targets’ this summer.

At first, it was speculated that the Belgian could be a sufficient decoy should a deal for Diaby not prevail.

However, a report from The Guardian stated last week that Villa ‘retain a strong interest’ in the winger, who is valued around the €40m (£35m) mark by his club.

How good is Jeremy Doku?

Lauded as a “menace” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, Emery could significantly bolster his attacking options by securing the signing of Doku.

The 21-year-old made 11 goal contributions last season for Rennes, scoring seven and assisting four in 35 appearances in all competitions.

While his numbers in front of goal are the ideal outcome to his attacking efforts, the winger showed just how efficient he can be on the ball, registering some of the best numbers in Europe last term.

As per FBref, the forward has averaged 6.59 successful take-ons per 90 over the past year, ranking him in the top 1% of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues in this decimal.

A player that is dangerous on the flank, the youngster could be part of an exciting trio at Villa Park, with Diaby already delivered to Emery as a fellow dynamic winger.

With Ollie Watkins leading the line, the Villans could create one of the most flamboyant front lines in the Premier League by having two electrifying wide players at their disposal.

Recording an average of 0.42 non-penalty goals per 90 in Ligue 1 last season (best 3% in Europe), Doku could be deployed on the opposing flank to fellow goal threat Diaby, who averaged 0.30 non-penalty goals per 90 in the Bundesliga (top 35% in Europe).

Having two positive outlets on the wings adds a deadly balance to the front line, equipping the side with additional firepower in the final third.

The top two clubs in England last season relied on the expertise of their wide players to create danger in front of goal, with Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva scoring nine goals between them, and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli netting a mammoth 29 together, via FBref.

For Villa, Emery could unearth a deadly front line by playing Doku and Diaby on opposing wings, providing those around them with two players that are competent creators and scorers.

While scoring catches the headlines, the Frenchman and the Belgian are two players identifiable as creative talents, as supported by the Rennes sensation averaging 2.09 key passes alongside the 24-year-old’s 1.93 per 90.

With European involvement coming into play next season, it’s integral for Villa to have quality in their depth, which they could achieve by capturing the signing of Doku to complement the arrival of Diaby.