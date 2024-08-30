A £40 million Aston Villa player could still make a dramatic late exit from the Midlands in these final hours of the transfer window, with manager Unai Emery seeing changes to his squad very much possible.

Villa spend around £150m in busy summer transfer window

After qualifying for the new Champions League format last season, NSWE and Monchi made a serious effort to back their Villa head coach with an array of star signings, even if they had to part company with key men like Moussa Diaby and Douglas Luiz.

Emery's side have splashed a near-£150 million on Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Jaden Philogene, Cameron Archer, Samuel Illing-Junior, Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Barrenchea and Ross Barkley so far this summer, but perhaps one more could come through the door before 11pm.

Unfortunately for Villa, it appears a top late transfer target in Feyenoord star Lutsharel Geertruida may not be joining Villa after all. It is believed Villa were closing in on a deal for Geertruida at one point, but he is now on his way for a medical with RB Leipzig after the Bundesliga side hijacked their move.

While this is bad news for Villa, there is a case to be made that they've significantly strengthened in a few key areas already, but perhaps selling certain fringe members of their squad could raise last-minute funds to sign an alternative to Geertruida - if they're that eager to bolster their backline.

Striker Jhon Duran has been repeatedly linked with an exit all summer and was reportedly thought to be in talks to join the likes of West Ham United and Chelsea over these last few months, but a transfer did not come to fruition.

Duran could make dramatic late deadline day exit from Villa

The Colombian is stuck in limbo after a succession of failed moves away, but talkSPORT claim an exit is still on the cards for Duran as we fast approach the last hurrah of this window.

His price tag is set at around £40 million, according to some reports, but it is unclear whether clubs would be willing to pay it.

"Jhon Duran is a special player," said Emery on Duran.

"We have to try and help him. He is a good guy, and he needs a team behind him. He is getting our demands better. He was very clinical and today was important for him

"Today we are celebrating with our supporters, we have to push it and keep working and be consistent. We were consistent all the season. The team was being mature and always consistent in our mind. Inch by inch we did it.

"We are very proud of the season. It is not enough at the moment to get fourth. Even after we scored the two goals, we had chances. We are celebrating the season here with our supporters in Villa Park. We are only thinking of us. We will prepare for our match on Sunday, everything is in our hands."