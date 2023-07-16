Aston Villa have the potential to build something special this summer, with a host of star names being linked with a move to Villa Park.

Unai Emery and Monchi have already added Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres to the squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, however with a reported budget of £150m, activity isn’t expected to stop there.

The Villans have been linked to Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix over the past month, with news earlier this week suggesting that the pursuit for the £195k-per-week attacker isn’t over.

A report from Spain - relayed by Sport Witness - named Villa alongside Manchester United and Newcastle as the Premier League representatives to ‘make contact’ with the 23-year-old, who is ‘seduced’ by the English top-tier.

The Midlands club have also been heavily linked to Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, in whom they are reported to have opened the bidding on, with Fabrizio Romano claiming this week that the Villans ‘plan to bid again’.

Valued at £50m by his club, as per reports, it could be a lucrative summer for Emery and Monchi, and the potential to send out a statement to the league should they move closer to claiming the signatures of both talents.

Where could Joao Felix and Moussa Diaby play at Aston Villa?

The Spaniard could unearth a frightening duo in deploying Felix alongside Diaby, with the two players possessing dynamic ability in the final third.

Hailed as a “dream” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the Portuguese gem could be handed a second shot at life in the Premier League, after an underwhelming loan spell at Chelsea.

Playing in a disjointed Blues side came at an inconvenient time for the Atletico Madrid maestro, as he bids to say farewell to the Spanish giants this summer.

In 16 Premier League appearances for the west Londoners, Felix contributed to four goals after joining the club in January.

While the numbers are less exciting than what was anticipated, the 23-year-old has plenty of talent to show, having already recorded 52 goal contributions in just 131 games for his current side, as well as 31 goals and assists in just 43 games for Benfica.

The versatile forward could be a deadly outlet for Villa, and particularly for fellow target Diaby, who too has impressed in the continent since his rise through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain.

If given license to roam and express his talents, the Frenchman could be the perfect partner for Felix in attack, as suggested by his 97 goal contributions over four seasons for Leverkusen.

Lauded a “demon” by members of the media, the 24-year-old is a menace in the final third, not just for his goal-scoring ability, but his play-making attributes too, averaging an impressive 1.93 key passes per 90 last term, via FBref.

Such strengths could be the key ingredient to Emery unleashing a dangerous concoction in the Midlands, with the Portuguese gem being a pivotal player to target in play.

As per FBref, the former Chelsea man ranked in the top 2% in the Premier League last season in terms of total shots per 90, averaging a mammoth 4.40 to highlight his threat when given a chance in front of goal.

Combining a target man and a keen creator with an eye for goal could be pivotal in Villa’s expedition up the ranks under Emery, with the signings showing the progression mapped out by the two Spaniards in charge of orchestrating the transfer window.