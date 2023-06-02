Aston Villa have missed out on signing Real Madrid ace Marco Asensio, however the Villans are reportedly in the mix to capture another star from the Spanish capital.

Unai Emery has given the club a significant pull ahead of the summer transfer window, both on the pitch in sealing European football and off it with his individual accolades in his lucrative managerial career.

Villa shouldn’t feel discouraged by Asensio’s decision to join Paris Saint-Germain, with another option suggesting a new candidate to join Villa Park.

What’s the latest on Joao Felix to Aston Villa?

As reported by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Aston Villa have emerged as one of the options for Portuguese ace Joao Felix to relocate this summer.

The report states that Emery would be “delighted” to sign the 23-year-old, speaking in a press conference earlier this season regarding Felix’s move to Chelsea.

At the time, the Spaniard suggested the youngster was “better” than Villa, however with the club securing European football next campaign, the tides could change this summer.

What could Joao Felix bring to Aston Villa?

Lauded by Jose Mourinho as being an “incredible talent”, the forward has an impressive array of experience in European football behind him, despite being just 23.

The youngster has contributed to a total of 107 goals in his budding career, scoring 72 and assisting 35 playing at Benfica, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea - as per Transfermarkt.

After having disagreements with Diego Simeone, Felix has been searching for a new home, with Chelsea declining the option to sign the player permanently after a loan deal that came at a tough time for the Blues.

Despite playing in a disjointed Stamford Bridge squad, the forward showed his worth, scoring four goals in 11 starts in his debut season in the Premier League.

The attributes that the forward could offer Villa are endless, especially as Philippe Coutinho looks likely to depart this summer, with the Atletico gem being the perfect upgrade to the underachieving Brazilian.

When comparing the two, the Portuguese starlet gives a glimpse of what Coutinho could have been at Villa, and what he could give the club should he opt to join Emery’s project.

The £195k-per-week ace averages a mammoth 0.35 goals per 90, as well as being a live wire in the final third, as shown through his average of 4.04 shots on goal per 90 - as per FBref.

The former Liverpool magician falls short in both areas, averaging 0.11 goals per 90 and 2.40 shots per 90, showing that Felix would be a firm upgrade in the advanced areas.

A similar pattern is highlighted in the duo’s progressive play, with Coutinho averaging 2.06 progressive carries to the former Chelsea forwards’ 3.11 per 90, communicating his desire to get forward which is integral in Emery’s set-up.

Hailed as being “special” by the Villa coach himself, Felix could thrive in the Spaniard’s project at Villa, becoming one of the club’s star players and having an area to enjoy his football under a manager that can accommodate his playing style.