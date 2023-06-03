Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Atletico Madrid ace Joao Felix, as the youngster prepares to return to the Spanish capital after a loan spell at Chelsea.

Unai Emery has presented the club with an exciting project since his arrival in October, and with European football on the table for next season, Villa Park has once again become an attractive place to play.

What’s the latest on Joao Felix to Aston Villa?

As reported yesterday by Spanish outlet MundoDeportivo, Villa could be one of the options for the Portuguese forward to take the next step to.

Emery spoke highly of the 23-year-old after he signed for Chelsea during a press conference, stating that it would be “very difficult” for the club to sign Felix due to the difference in quality at the time.

With the Villans securing a higher-placed finish than the Portuguese ace’s loan club, the Midlands could be an exciting project for the youngster to become part of.

What could Joao Felix bring to Aston Villa?

Once lauded as “special” by Emery himself, the Viseu-born gem could become an integral part of Villa’s attack and is at an advantage with his experience of playing in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old made 16 appearances for Chelsea this season, however, his CV extends far beyond his short stay, having racked up over 200 professional appearances representing Benfica, Atletico and Chelsea, as well as 30-caps for Portugal.

In a time where Villa have excelled the basics under the Spaniard, the next step would be to hire players of an elite calibre to cement themselves as firm contenders in all competitions.

In Felix, Emery could have his own star boy, and an influence similar to some of the best forwards in the league, with the £195k-per-week attacker likened to Spurs ace Heung-min Son.

As per FBref, the Portuguese is comparable to the Korean based on their statistical profiles over the past year.

Also previously hailed as “absolutely incredible” by journalist Olivia Buzaglo, the Tottenham Hotspur forward has been one of the most dangerous wide players since his arrival in north London in 2015, and now Villa could have their answer to his talents.

The two players are similar in their direct methods of play going forward, indicating the level of player and influence Villa could grasp in Felix.

As per FBref, the 23-year-old whiz averages a dominant 3.11 progressive carries per 90 to Son’s 2.59, highlighting his abilities in moving the ball into the final third, a perfect attribute in Emery’s free-flowing set up.

The two are instrumental in front of goal as well as their thrilling game play, the “explosive” talents of Felix - as claimed by U23 talent scout Antonio Mango - are seen in his ability to contribute to goals.

In comparison to Son, the Portuguese star averages a higher rate of expected goal contribution through expected non-penalty goals and expected assists, registering 0.53 npxG + xAG to the Spurs whiz’s 0.50 npxG + xAG per 90, via FBref.

Emery could seal his own answer to the exciting Korean in signing Felix, a player that could find his best form at Villa as well as positively impacting the squad to take the Spaniard’s project to the next level.