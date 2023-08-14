Highlights

Aston Villa are looking for the 'right opportunity' to land a statement signing of an international player and President of Football Operations Monchi could 'facilitate' a deal, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

How has Aston Villa's transfer window gone so far?

Unai Emery has carried out some impressive business this summer in the transfer market, bringing Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans to Villa Park, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, Aston Villa started their 2023/24 campaign in poor fashion last weekend, suffering a humiliating 5-1 defeat away to Eddie Howe's Newcastle United, as per BBC Sport.

Spaniard Emery reflected on the Villans' heavy loss at St James' Park, as cited by Aston Villa's official website, as he stated: “I’m disappointed. I’m also disappointed with the two injuries we’ve had to Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia. To lose 5-1 is not good for us and we played not deserving to lose 5-1, but a lot of things happened in 90 minutes."

The Daily Mail report that Aston Villa could be set to add another option to their forward line in the form of Galatasaray star Nicolo Zaniolo, who is the subject of a loan offer with a £17 million option-to-buy and would replace Emiliano Buendia, who has been ruled out with a long-term ACL injury.

Earlier in the window, Football Insider claimed that Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix had been offered to Aston Villa and it goes without saying that much speculation has surrounded the Portugal international's future this window.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Joao Felix?

According to reports in Spain via GOAL, Barcelona are also keen on £241k-a-week ace Felix and could be willing to offer Ansu Fati in exchange to land the former Chelsea loanee.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are also keen on offering Felix an escape route from the Spanish capital and have put a one-year loan deal on the table, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Galetti has signalled that Aston Villa are waiting for the 'right opportunity' to pounce for Felix.

Galetti stated: “Aston Villa are still waiting for the right opportunity to make some moves as I revealed last week. Joao Felix is an interesting name on their radar that Aston Villa would like to explore.

“For sure it's a complicated path because there is huge interest from Saudi Arabia, especially from Al-Hilal, who are also still in talks with Atletico Madrid for Felix.

“But Aston Villa probably will try to understand the negotiations until the last day of the transfer market window.

“Also because the player would like to play again in the Premier League and the project that Unai Emery and the new sporting director Monchi are carrying out could facilitate his move to Aston Villa. But at the moment this is just an idea.”

What now for Aston Villa?

As per The Athletic, Aston Villa failed in a late attempt to land winger Jack Harrison with Leeds United, who has now officially been announced by Everton on a season-long loan deal.

Reports in Spain via Birmingham Live claim that the Villans are keen on Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna, who is known by Monchi and has previously faced off against Aston Villa boss Emery when he was in charge at Villarreal.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has emerged as a shock target for Aston Villa due to Tyrone Mings sustaining a serious injury against Newcastle United, according to FootballTransfers.

Aston Villa face Everton on Sunday in the Premier League at Villa Park and will be looking to improve their fortunes and get their first three points on the board this term, as per Sky Sports.