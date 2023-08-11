Aston Villa could delight fans with another marquee signing, with a new update emerging regarding their pursuit of Joao Felix.

Unai Emery and Monchi have already smashed the club’s transfer record fee in signing Moussa Diaby in a deal amounting to £51.9m, as well as welcoming Pau Torres and free agent Youri Tielemans to the Midlands.

With the countdown to the new Premier League season almost up, there could still be significant moves made by the Villans, if latest reports are to be believed.

What’s the latest on Joao Felix to Aston Villa?

As reported by Football Insider in June, Villa were claimed to have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Atletico Madrid sensation, Felix.

While talk regarding the forward’s future in relation to the Midlands club went quiet, a new update has emerged via journalist Ryan Taylor when speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Taylor advised that Villa are “well-placed” in being the potential new owners of the Portuguese dynamo, who is yet to find a new club following his exile from Madrid.

A previous report from the Evening Standard claimed that the 23-year-old could be available for a price in the region of £80m, despite Atletico wanting a speculated £124m for their talent.

How good is Joao Felix?

Once lauded as “generational” by coach and analyst Aldo Sainati, it’s hard to believe that the former Chelsea loanee is just 23 when studying his career accolades.

With a recorded 238 career appearances and 107 goal contributions under his belt representing Benfica, Atletico Madrid and most recently, the Blues, the versatile forward is one of the most exciting talents in world football.

At just 19, Atletico saw the vision enough to spend £113m on acquiring his talents, after he showcased his ability to the world during the 2018/19 Liga Portugal campaign for Benfica.

That year, the teenager registered a mammoth 24 goal contributions in 26 league appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 15 times and recording nine assists in an astonishing breakthrough season.

While not many could’ve predicted his path to lead where he is currently, it could now be time for the dynamic forward to take a step back from the leading clubs in Europe in order to rediscover his form and value after a trialling year.

For Villa, the direction provided by Emery could be the perfect stomping ground for Felix to exploit his true ability once more with a shot at redemption in the Premier League.

Signing the Portugal international would be a marquee move for Monchi, and one that could provide Villa fans with the essence of a former reliable and exciting forward who once graced Villa Park.

Club legend Gabriel Agbonlahor made 146 goal contributions during his time in claret and blue, and is recognised as one the club’s greatest forward’s in the Premier League era.

Noted as being ‘equally effective’ in a range of positions in the front line by writer Steven Meredith via Bleacher Report, the aura of the Englishman could be encapsulated by the energy and desire identifiable in Felix’s game.

Villa would be missing a trick if they weren’t to go full force for the 23-year-old, who could be a fundamental figure in Emery’s hopes to unearth a new level of performance and quality in the Midlands.