Highlights Aston Villa is showing real ambition by pursuing the signing of Joao Felix.

Felix has proven himself as one of the most talented forwards in Europe, with an impressive scoring record and versatility in his playing style.

If the Villans can secure the signing of Felix, it could be a fundamental move for their growth under Unai Emery and elevate the calibre and direction of the team.

Aston Villa are reportedly remaining on the tail of Joao Felix, as Unai Emery aims to up the quality on show at Villa Park.

This summer has been an impressive one so far for the Villans, who have secured the signatures of Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres, with Moussa Diaby reported to be on the horizon too.

Monchi and Emery could create something special in the Midlands this window, with links to players in the calibre of Felix showing the ambition of the duo at the helm.

Could Aston Villa sign Joao Felix?

Last week, reports claimed that Villa were ‘leading the race’ to sign the Portuguese gem, who spent last season on loan at Chelsea.

A report from transfer insider Dean Jones and GIVEMESPORT named the 23-year-old as one of those that could be ‘on the shopping list’ of the Midlands club, who could be priced around the £80m mark by Atletico Madrid.

The swoop for the talent would be an audacious one, however with Diaby almost secured according to Fabrizio Romano, the Villans are showing real ambition this summer.

How good is Joao Felix?

Having once been lauded as a “genius” by Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto, a figure familiar with the talents of Felix, the 23-year-old has cemented himself as one of the most talented forwards in Europe.

Snatched by Atletico in 2019, the versatile attacker wrote his name in lights in Portugal before making the move to Madrid, scoring 15 goals and registering nine assists in the Primeira Liga in the 2018/19 campaign at just 18-years-old.

Earning a £113m price tag as a teenager is an indicator of the talent on show, now, Villa could equip their side with a forward as intricate as the former LaLiga sensation.

Deployed primarily as a centre-forward, the £242k-per-week Portuguese is extremely versatile in his approach to play, with the ability to occupy wide areas and roles just behind the striker.

For the Villans, obtaining a player in the calibre of Felix could be fundamental to their growth under Emery, and could be a marquee signing alongside the talents of Diaby.

The Frenchman could gel perfectly with the Viseu-born gem, in the Spaniard’s free-flowing attack, as an individual who himself adds a significant threat to the front line.

Also hailed as being an “absolute nightmare” for defenders by scout Jacek Kulig, Felix is a livewire in the final third, as highlighted by his monstrous 4.40 total shots per 90 in the Premier League last season.

The £40m-rated whiz’s talents delve way beyond his short spell in the Premier League, with him showcasing his attributes with 2.21 successful take-ons and 0.86 goals and assists per 90 in the 2021/22 LaLiga campaign.

At just 23, Felix has exerted his ability in Spain and Portugal, with Villa’s interest paving the way for him to finish his story in England after half a season at Stamford Bridge.

Emery could cause significant problems for his side’s opponents in the league, in a piece of business that could elevate the calibre and direction of things at Villa.