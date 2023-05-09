Aston Villa have had a season to remember under Unai Emery, sparking excitement ahead of the 2023/24 campaign in what will be the Spaniard’s first full term with the club.

The Villains have had their season transformed since the 51-year-old’s arrival in the Midlands, taking them from relegation candidates under Steven Gerrard to European hopefuls with just three games remaining.

With the end of the season in sight, transfer rumours begin to take centre stage as the summer transfer window beckons with teams looking to strengthen their squad with new recruits.

Villa have already been the subject of a number of rumours regarding potential new signings, and news emerging over the weekend has revealed the club's intentions to bring in a Premier League midfielder to boost their ranks in the position.

What is the latest on Joao Palhinha to Aston Villa?

News reported by transfer expert Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider has revealed that Villa are “willing to match” Fulham’s £60m price tag for star midfielder Joao Palhinha this summer.

The 27-year-old is the talk of many clubs after his outstanding contributions to Fulham’s midfield this season in the Premier League, however, according to reports the Midlands club are “confident” that they can compete with the big six for his signature.

After making such an influence in a short time at Villa, the board are expected to back the financial asks of the Spaniard to take the club to the next step.

What could Joao Palhinha bring to Villa?

When speaking to The Athletic last month, Emery was insistent on his plans for a “stronger squad” and highlighted having depth in each position to “add performances and get better as a team”.

While Villa’s season has been emphatic since the four-time Europa League winners’ arrival, there is always room to improve.

The Spaniard is said to be a 'huge fan' of the midfielder - as per Football Insider - and sees the Portuguese player as a 'direct upgrade' to his current options in the starting XI.

Looking at the current squad, Palhinha is a natural upgrade to John McGinn, who has seen a vast improvement under the new coach due to the added competitiveness to the squad.

When comparing the statistics of the two players, it’s clear to see why the 27-year-old is in demand and what he could bring to the Midlands.

Based on per 90 numbers provided by FB ref, McGinn averages 2.33 tackles and a pass completion rate of 77.7% in central midfield.

Palhinha dominates defensive attributes for midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues, however, ranking in the top 1% for tackles with 4.42 per game, and ranks in the top 8% for aerial duels won.

The "tackling machine" - as per teammate Harrison Reed - maintains a pass completion rate of 82.3%, as well as ranking in the top five for most interceptions in the opposition's half (132), showing that he is the complete midfielder in the engine room and would prove as a direct upgrade to Villa’s midfield, notably main enforcer McGinn.

Described by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as being Fulham’s “connector” in a post-match interview, it’s clear why so many clubs are after the £50k-per-week earner's signature.

Only time will tell if Emery can get his man, but there are little doubts over the influence he could bring to any midfield.