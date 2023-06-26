An update has emerged on Aston Villa and how much they will need to pay in order to land one of their targets in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Brennan Johnson to Aston Villa?

According to The Sun on Sunday (25/6; page 61), Nottingham Forest have placed a staggering £60m price tag on winger Brennan Johnson's head in an attempt to scare teams off.

The report claims that fellow Premier League side Brentford have made a big offer for his services and that the Villans are keen on a swoop for the Welshman ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not Unai Emery and Monchi are prepared to stump up the funds required to secure the 22-year-old ace's signature in the coming weeks.

Where would Brennan Johnson fit in at Aston Villa?

The Forest forward could be an exceptional signing for the club as he could slot in either alongside Ollie Watkins or on the right of a front three.

Johnson is adept at playing through the middle and out wide, suggesting that Emery could use him in a multitude of ways to provide the current Villa number nine with more support in the final third.

The £30k-per-week gem could help to make Watkins unplayable as the young wizard has the potential to take attention away from the England international with his own goal threat, whilst also having the potential to create chances for the ex-Brentford man.

Forest's star attacker, who was hailed as "unbelievable" by Wales boss Rob Page, contributed with eight goals and three assists in 33 Premier League starts last term which came after an exceptional campaign in the Championship to help his side to earn promotion.

The Welsh magician plundered 16 goals and ten assists, whilst he also created 15 'big chances', in 44 starts in the second tier, meaning that there could be more to come from a creative perspective as he gains more experience at the top level.

Only Kyle Walker (37.31 km/h) recorded a faster top speed than Johnson (36.7 km/h) in the Premier League last term meaning that he could offer a big threat by running in behind to open up opposition defences and drag defenders out of position.

Such an eventuality would no doubt leave Watkins with more space to manoeuvre as players get drawn towards Johnson. That freedom for the Villa attacker could make him truly unplayable, allowing him to improve on the 15 goals in 36 league starts he managed in 22/23.

Indeed, Villa would have two excellent attacking options who could occupy defenders and create space for each other with their goalscoring threat and movement, something that could make them a nightmare to deal with next season.