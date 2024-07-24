Hoping to continue what has so far been a summer full of arrivals, Aston Villa have reportedly joined the race to sign an £8m defender who was relegated from the Premier League last season.

Aston Villa transfer news

Whilst the departure of Douglas Luiz and the pending exit of Moussa Diaby that looks set to follow deal Unai Emery an undoubted blow, Aston Villa have more than provided the Spaniard with enough arrivals to cover for such losses.

With just over a month to go until the window slams shut, the Villans have welcomed a total of eight fresh faces, using their new-found Champions League status to its full advantage.

Their most recent arrival is arguably their most impressive so far, with Amadou Onana coming in to replace Luiz in a big-money move. The Belgian revealed why he chose to swap Everton for Villa, telling the official website after completing his move to the Midlands: “It was a bit of everything. There’s a healthy atmosphere here to grow as a player and as a man.

“The team played very attractive football last season with loads of goals and will now be playing in the Champions League. I’ll be playing in the Champions League again and that’s very exciting. We also have a manager that’s one of the best in the business and I think he can take my game to the next level.”

Even after welcoming their eighth signing of the summer, however, those at Villa Park may not be done. According to Foot Mercato, Aston Villa have now joined the race to sign Lorenz Assignon in a deal worth €10m (£8m) this summer. The Stade Rennais right-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Burnley, where he suffered relegation, but could now get the chance to earn Premier League redemption with Villa positioning themselves to do a deal.

£8m Assignon can compete with Cash

On one side of their backline, Villa have Ian Maatsen, Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno to call on in what is incredibly healthy depth which they could replicate on the opposite flank by signing Assignon.

As things stand, with plenty to play for next season, Emery has just Matty Cash to call on when it comes to natural right-backs, making the arrival of competition crucial before the end of next month.

League stats P90 23/24 (via FBref) Lorenz Assigon Matty Cash Progressive Passes 3.41 3.70 Key Passes 1.33 0.55 Tackles Won 1.16 1.30 Ball Recoveries 5.38 4.62

A player who was particularly impressive off the ball when recovering possession last season, whilst maintaining an eye for a pass when at the heart of the action, Assignon's emergence could certainly give Cash a lot to think about in the coming season. For just a reported £8m too, those in the Midlands may well be getting themselves a bargain for the 23-year-old who could feel has unfinished business in the Premier League.