Turning their attention towards the summer transfer window, Aston Villa have now reportedly joined the race to sign an in-demand centre-back who recently kept Harry Kane quiet in the Champions League.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans gave the rest of the Premier League a preview of what they're capable of in the transfer market back in January - welcoming both Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio on loan. Now, as the summer approaches, it looks as though those in the Midlands are keen to steal further headlines and splash the cash they gained from Jhon Duran's big-money sale to Al-Nassr.

With that said, names such as Samu Aghehowa have already reportedly emerged as summer targets for Aston Villa as they look to hand Unai Emery the attacking depth that Duran provided.

Aghehowa would be a strong candidate to do exactly that too. The 20-year-old has enjoyed an excellent debut season at Porto after swapping Atletico Madrid for Portugal last summer. With 20 goals to his name in all competitions, the Spaniard would arguably even push Ollie Watkins all the way for a starting place in Emery's strongest side.

It's not just attacking targets that the Midlands club have set their sights on, however. According to The Boot Room, Aston Villa have now joined the race to sign Cameron Carter-Vickers alongside Everton, Crystal Palace and clubs in the MLS.

The central defender has enjoyed an excellent campaign at Celtic and particularly impressed against Bayern Munich, limiting Harry Kane to 0.17 expected goals and 0.01 expected assists whilst making 12 defensive actions.