Aston Villa have joined the race to bring a new defender to the Premier League in January, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Unai Emery's season so far

NSWE’s outfit have made a fantastic start to the new campaign having won 10, drawn two and lost just three of their opening 15 games, meaning that they currently find themselves sitting third in the top-flight table. Following Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Man City, Unai Emery will know that he may not need to strengthen his squad much further, but regardless, there appears to be one player in particular playing his football overseas who has caught the eye of the manager.

Stuttgart centre-back Waldemar Anton first put pen to paper at the MHP Arena from Hannover 96 back in 2020, where he’s since gone on to become a regular feature of the starting line-up, making 120 appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Anton statistics).

The German, who is also the captain of his side, has just under two years remaining on his deal in the Bundesliga (Stuttgart contracts), and having not yet signed a new deal, the 27-year-old is wanted by three clubs in the top-flight.

Aston Villa interested in Waldemar Anton

According to TEAMtalk, Aston Villa are keen on Anton and want to sign him next month, but they aren’t alone in their pursuit and are set to face stiff competition with Arsenal and West Ham also hoping to secure his services in January.

“Arsenal have joined West Ham United and Aston Villa in the race to sign German defender Waldemar Anton, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

"It is believed the Gunners have looked at Anton before, monitoring him at previous club Hanover 96. Other clubs to have made checks on Anton more recently are understood to include Aston Villa and West Ham.”

Anton is an "unbelievable" defender

Standing at 6 foot 2, Anton provides a real physical presence at the heart of the backline which he’s proven so far this season where he’s currently averaging 4.6 clearances and 2.5 aerial wins per game in the Bundesliga (WhoScored - Anton statistics).

The Almalyk native is also capable of getting involved with the action in the final third having racked up 29 contributions (18 goals and 11 assists) since the start of his career, showing that his height can be useful when it comes to set pieces taking place.

Sponsored by Puma, the colossus even has the versatility to operate everywhere across the backline and two roles in the midfield, so his ability to provide cover in positions outside of his own will no doubt be yet another attractive quality to Emery and the rest of the hierarchy.

Described by Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness, Anton is an “unbelievable” rock, and with the leadership qualities that he could bring being the captain of his side, this is a move that could make sense to pursue in the final weeks leading up to January.