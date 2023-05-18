Aston Villa have Giovani Lo Celso "on the list" ahead of the summer window, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano via GiveMeSport.

Who are Aston Villa signing this summer?

The Villains have made some dramatic strides this season under boss Unai Emery, with the club currently sitting in eighth in the Premier League table. With two games left, the club could also still finish within the top six - which would be a fantastic achievement for the Midlands outfit.

Regardless of where the club finish this campaign, their boss will want to continue to build on what he has already achieved at Villa Park. Having toiled under previous boss Steven Gerrard, who managed only a 32.5% win rate during his time there, they were taken over by the former Arsenal manager back in November 2022. He's thrived so far, with a much better 56% win rate and an average of 1.80 points-per-match. With the side on the brink of a European spot now, improvement will be key for Emery.

The manager seemingly already has an idea of who he likes and might sign too, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. He told GiveMeSport that one name already "on the list" for Aston Villa this summer is that of Giovani Lo Celso, who currently plays for Villareal on loan from Tottenham.

The journalist added that Emery - who worked with the midfielder in Spain - is "really appreciated" by the manager. It seems then that a potential reunion could be in the offing during the upcoming transfer window.

Speaking about it, Romano said: "Aston Villa, there will be big investments. They want to do something important in the market and Lo Celso's a player really, really appreciated by Unai Emery, so he's on the list, for sure. But It depends also on Tottenham's new coach."

Would Lo Celso be a good signing for Aston Villa?

The midfielder has once more impressed in Spain on his short-term deal to Villareal, managing a 6.81 rating on WhoScored so far this campaign. That includes two Man of the Match awards, with the player also showcasing his excellent vision with his three assists this year too. It's an even better tally for the La Liga outfit than he managed during his loan stint with them last season.

Even former professionals have heaped the praise on Lo Celso, with Paul Robinson admitting that he is a "brilliant" player for a team to have and adding that he could play a "big role" when he was involved in the Tottenham team.

Indeed, it comes as no surprise that Emery is looking to bring the attacking midfielder to Villa Park as he's already seen him perform regularly in the flesh over in Spain, and by the sound of things he liked what he saw.

It seems as if a return to England could be on the cards then once his loan spell is up - it just might not be to White Hart Lane.