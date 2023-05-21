Aston Villa have undergone a season of change since the arrival of Unai Emery, bringing ultimate highs back to Villa Park.

The Midlands club are one win away from gaining a top-six finish, and a shot at European football next campaign, after an emphatic turnaround under the Spaniard’s guidance.

Villa will now look ahead to the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad, in the bid to push further in what will be Emery’s first full season in charge.

The club have been linked to a host of talent ahead of the business period of the summer, however, the 51-year-old could save Villa millions by turning his head towards the academy.

One name who could be future star at the club is Kadan Young, an individual that according a former coach, has a bit of “Mbappe about him”.

Who is Kadan Young?

17-year-old academy starlet Kadan Young is a name for the future in attack at Villa Park.

The left-winger has had an impressive season, which saw him sign his first professional contract with the club in January, and take part in first-team training at times this season under Emery.

The youngster has made 12 appearances in all competitions this campaign, scoring three goals and sealing five assists, making him a force to be reckoned with for opposing defenders.

Young has also maintained a successful tackle rate of 53%, showing his ability to get stuck in off the ball.

Praised as being a “great reflection of hard work” by Academy manager Mark Harrison, the 17-year-old has appeared on the bench for the senior team this season, as well as playing a strong role in pre-season last summer.

The youngster will be aiming to have another lively pre-season with Emery at the helm, and after seeing the progression of Jacob Ramsey, will have the inspiration to follow in the bid to make first-team dreams become a reality.

Ramsey is a graduate of Villa’s academy too, and has flourished under the Spaniard in the first team, securing 34 appearances in the Premier League this season, showing the desire to see youth players progress.

Dubbed a “scary talent” by a former coach, as per Birmingham Live, the teenager has the ability to make things happen in a similar way to his fellow graduate, with Ramsey having been involved in 12 goals this term.

Young has one foot in the door in his inclusion in the first-team squad, and could be one to watch next campaign as pre-season opens many opportunities for aspiring young stars to shine among established teammates.